The Proserpine Court House Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times
Crime

Jail time for crime spree

Shannen McDonald
by
26th Jul 2019 5:10 AM
A PROSERPINE man who went on a "crime spree” will spend time behind bars after a magistrate wanted to send him a message.

Jackson Martin Webber, 31, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to 13 charges, including four counts of unauthorised dealings with shop goods, driving without a licence that was disqualified by a court order, possessing a knife in public, four counts of failing to appear and one of driving with methamphetamines in his saliva.

He further pleaded guilty to driving without a licence that was suspended from loss of demerit points, driving without a licence that was SPER suspended, driving an unregistered van with plates belonging to another vehicle and two counts of contravening a requirement of police.

The court heard Webber drove away without paying for fuel three times.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said Webber did not pay for $40.01 worth of fuel at the Caltex in Bowen on August 8 last year and another $41.01 worth on January 12, as well as $60.21 worth from the Woolworths service station in Cannonvale on January 11.

Sgt Myors said police discovered Webber was driving on a SPER suspended licence and that the plates on his van belonged to another vehicle when they pulled him over in Airlie Beach on February 16 at 2.38am.

Sgt Myors told the court finding a suitable penalty would be difficult but his history was significant enough to warrant jail time.

"Looking at his history he does have some that is drug related, there's a breach of probation ... he's put himself in a position where a term of imprisonment is a real option for him,” she said.

Webber's solicitor Sarah Smith said it was clear her client had lost his way.

"He acknowledges his conduct is inappropriate and has gone on far too long,” she said.

Magistrate James Morton told the court Webber breached probation conditions in February.

"Any further probation would be sending the wrong message and setting you up to fail,” Mr Morton said.

Tallying his punishments for all charges, Webber was issued six fines totalling $1600, ordered to pay restitution costs for stolen petrol and Bunnings goods, and lost his licence for two years and 10 months.

He was sentenced to serve 21 days of a total of five months behind bars, with four of those days already served in pre-sentence custody, before his sentence is suspended for 18 months.

Convictions were recorded for all charges.

Whitsunday Times

