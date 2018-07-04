Jail time for domestic violence offender

A BOWEN domestic violence offender who told police his victim "hit herself in the face with a coffee mug” will remain behind bars until at least September.

The man, who cannot be identified to protect the victim, appeared by video link in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to plead guilty to contravening a domestic violence protection order, unlicensed driving and unauthorised dealing with shop goods.

The 34-year-old, who has an extensive history of domestic violence, recently moved to Bowen from Brisbane with his partner to take a job fruit picking.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Sabine Scott said police found the victim, who had facial injuries, with the defendant at the Milton Motel on April 29.

"She stated that that morning she was on Kings Beach in Bowen when they had an argument ... he punched and headbutted her,” Sgt Scott said.

The man told police "she hit herself in the head with a coffee mug and gave herself a black eye”, forcing him to tackle her to stop self-harm.

PD Law solicitor Elizabeth Smith said her client and the aggrieved had been together for 15 months and were "sleeping rough” on April 28.

"I am instructed the aggrieved was in a bad mood and walked off holding a sack of wine,” Ms Smith said.

"He was worried and drove around to find her.”

During this time the man filled up his car only to realise he had forgotten his card and could not pay. "There were other things on his mind and he admits he left without paying,” Ms Smith said.

"He found her passed out on the beach...later they had an argument which escalated.''

The court heard the man was on parole and had activated a nine-month suspended sentence he received in March.

Presiding magistrate James Morton slammed the man's behaviour as "disgraceful”.

The man received 10 months' imprisonment to be served cumulatively with 64 days declared served.

The man was fined $250 and ordered to pay $39.98 restitution for the fuel offence. He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $300 for unlicensed driving.