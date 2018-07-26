Jail time for DV perpetrator

A 61-YEAR-OLD man who was racist, verbally abusive, physically intimidating and violent towards his new wife and step-daughter received jail time on Monday but walked away from court with immediate parole.

The man, who cannot be identified to protect the victims, pleaded guilty to four domestic violence offences of common assault and breaching a bail condition in Proserpine Magistrates Court.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Hannah Beard outlined three incidents from February to May where the former tradesman drunkenly threatened, man-handled and racially vilified his wife and step-daughter.

One incident was caught on camera after his 17-year-old step-daughter began videoing on her phone when she feared violence.

The court heard the man married his wife a short time after meeting her after corresponding through mutual friends in Airlie Beach.

His wife and her daughter moved to Australia last year from overseas and had limited English skills.

"He has a very lengthy history with relation to breaches of domestic violence orders, the most recent of which was in 2014,” Sen-Constable Beard said.

PD Law solicitor Elizabeth Smith said her client had recently gained employment after a long time unemployed and was undertaking counselling.

"On each of these occasions he was heavily intoxicated,” Ms Smith said.

"He had no contemplation of the effect alcohol has on him - he has very little recollection of the events. He has seen the footage and he is quite remorseful.

"He accepts he was abusive and lost his temper.

"He has taken significant steps into rehabilitation and has shown some insight, albeit late, but he is showing insight into his behaviour.

Magistrate Simon Young cited the man's early plea, ongoing steps to address his substance abuse and counselling as mitigating factors in sentencing.

"The four charges of common assault are of varying degrees of seriousness,” Mr Young said.

"(The man) has a shocking criminal history in this context and it is only now after spending months in jail previously that he appears to understand he has a problem.

"This is disgusting behaviour, it needs to be called out and reinforced what the courts have been saying for many years now - this type of behaviour is unacceptable.”

The man received a head sentence of 12 months' imprisonment made from concurrent sentences for all assault charges, with an immediate parole date.

He was fined $500 for breach of bail.

Convictions were recorded for all matters.