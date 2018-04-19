Jail time for hitting partner

JUST a short time after finishing parole for a similar offence, a Jubilee Pocket scaffolder was thrown in the slammer for three months after he hit his former partner and damaged her home in a drunken rampage.

The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared in police custody in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to two charges of contravening a domestic violence protection order.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Hannah Beard said the 45-year-old was invited to the aggrieved's home on the evening of April 7 however the following day began drinking at 6am and became aggressively intoxicated as the day progressed.

The court heard the local yelled abuse at his former partner, smashed a pot plant, kicked her kitchen bin contents over the floor and threw dog food over her front lawn.

"At some point the aggrieved and the defendant were at the front of the address and the aggrieved told the defendant she wanted to take him home,” Snr con Beard said.

"The defendant is then said to have hit the aggrieved to the side of her head.

"No injury was sustained, this arguing was heard from the neighbours who corroborated the aggrieved asking the defendant to calm down and suggesting she take him home.”

When questioning witnesses, a neighbour told police on another separate occasion he observed the man attend the aggrieved's address in defiance of the DVO in place on April 1.

Duty lawyer Danny Yarrow said the man had been in a relationship with the aggrieved for a year.

"The facts are accepted as alleged,” Mr Yarrow said.

"That relationship isn't working and he realises that now, especially having spent four nights in custody.

"On his own instructions he acknowledges the relationship is over.

"He has a previous breach against the same aggrieved and was sentenced to three months imprisonment effectively with immediate parole.”

The court heard the man had not breached the parole which expired in mid February.

Magistrate Simon Young said previous sentences had not had the desired effect to change the man's behaviour.

"I am left in the unfortunate position where I must address issues of personal deterrence and also to make an example of you for other people to confirm that courts take any acts of domestic violence very seriously,” Mr Young said.

The man received three months imprisonment for both charges and due to an early plea is eligible for parole after serving a third of the sentence on May 13.