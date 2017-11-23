Jail-time for possessing looted items after Debbie rejected

The main street of Airlie Beach was hit hard by Cyclone Debbie.

The main street of Airlie Beach was hit hard by Cyclone Debbie. Alix Sweeney

AN Airlie Beach man sent to prison for possessing looted property in the wake of Cyclone Debbie has had his sentence overturned on appeal.

Magistrate Simon Young sentenced Damien Scott Burmeister, 37, to a total of six months jail on June 12 for fraud and possessing tainted property.

An early guilty plea led to the magistrate setting a parole release of August 12, and Burmeister spent 12 days in custody before appeal bail was granted.

But District Court of Queensland Judge Deborah Richards has declared Burmeister's jail-time was "manifestly excessive” and Mr Young's decision was "mystifying”.

She overruled the sentence and fined Burmeister $1000 instead, when the verdict was delivered in the Brisbane court on November 9, a published decision shows.

Burmeister had exclaimed "are you serious?” in court and had seemed shocked by the original decision, which led to him being escorted from Proserpine Magistrates Court by four police officers.

The District Court decision said while Cyclone Debbie had been raging, between March 29 and March this year, a sports shop had a number of items stolen.

Police searched the address of Allana Reumer on May 3 - just over a month after Debbie hit Airlie on March 28 - and found two sport watches.

Days later, police spoke to Burmeister who said after Cyclone Debbie he found stolen items under his house, including the watches.

"He knew these items were stolen as he could see the ... shop tags and barcodes still on the items,” the decision read.

After Burmeister took the items upstairs on May 11, Reumer attended his property on April 2, spotted the watches and Burmeister passed them on.

He told her to 'take what you want', and she left with the watches.

Burmeister also told the police he had "contacted the person whom he thought might have put the goods under his house and told them to collect them”.

Police were not contacted about the the items at the time.

Burmeister did give police "the name of a person he was thought was responsible, as well as providing further details of some looting that he saw at a service station nearby”.

The decision mentions Burmeister has previous criminal convictions, though they were considered "mostly irrelevant” apart from an offence of stealing on March 20 this year.

"The magistrate indicated at the beginning of the sentence that he was thinking of putting [Burmeister] in prison,” the decision read.

"In light of that indication, the solicitor appearing for [Burmeister] submitted that if a fine was not contemplated then a short period of suspended imprisonment would be appropriate.

"That submission was made on the basis of his early plea of guilty, his cooperation with police, the fact that he had a young child of seven months, that he had shown remorse by his plea and that he only had the one offence of dishonesty in his history.”

The decision emphasised Burmeister was sentenced on the basis he "did not steal the property” and was "unaware of the identity of the thief”.

"The property was left at his house and he did not attempt to do anything with it other than allow someone to take some of the property when asked”, it read.

" ... his involvement was largely passive and at a much lower level than any of the sentences referred to by the magistrate.”

It was submitted by Burmeister's barrister Bronwyn Hartigan (instructed by Fisher Dore Lawyers) in the District Court that the magistrate, Mr Young, had "made errors in the sentencing process”.

Additionally, Burmeister felt there was "too much emphasis placed on the context of the offending”.

"Whilst taking advantage of a natural disaster to profit from criminal activity is obviously a serious aggravating factor, the magistrate does not appear to have been overwhelmed by this fact,” the decision notes.

"At the end of the day [Burmeister] was found in possession of two stolen watches. He did not steal them, he did not attempt to sell them, he simply had possession of them and ultimately allowed someone else to take them who was not the rightful owner.”

That conduct was found to be "obviously criminal and clearly undesirable”, but couldn't be allowed to "overwhelm the sentencing process”.

It was mentioned Burmeister intends to travel interstate to live with family.

Burmeister was ordered to pay a $1000 fine and convictions were recorded.