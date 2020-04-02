Jailed concrete boss makes bid for bail

Chinchilla businessman Benjamin Mark George Boodle has made an application for bail in Brisbane Supreme Court.

A JAILED businessman found guilty of holding a knife to a woman’s throat has asked for bail while he fights to have his conviction and sentence quashed.

Benjamin Mark George Boodle, 38, is serving 18 months behind bars for staking out a woman’s house before threatening her and holding a knife to her throat at Goondiwindi in 2017.

Defence barrister Christopher Wilson made a bail application at Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday, arguing Boodle was at “real risk” of serving too much time in jail while a two-step appeal process was underway.

Two weeks ago, Boodle asked a District Court to launch an investigation into potential jury bias after it was revealed that one of the jurors had attended his wedding.

The application was refused.

At the Supreme Court this afternoon, Mr Wilson said he had filed an appeal because he believed there were “grounds for suspicion” of jury bias.

The former manager of Boodle’s Concrete was also appealing his conviction and sentence in the Queensland Court of Appeal, the court was told.

Mr Wilson said these additional steps had caused an “unusual delay” in the appeal process.

“He will have served at least half of his time before he can even get to this appeal,” Mr Wilson said.

But Justice Ann Lyons was not convinced there were “exceptional circumstances” at play and opposed the bail application.

“I’m not satisfied that there is, at this point in time, the existence of exceptional circumstances,” she said.

“Such circumstances may well exist should the application to the Court of Appeal be successful.”

Boodle’s parole release date remains set at March 31, 2021. – NewsRegional