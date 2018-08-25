130 days in jail for ‘stupidity’

The man was caught on camera taunting the bison. Picture: ViralHog

EARLIER this month, footage of Raymond Reinke harassing a bison that had stopped traffic at the famous Yellowstone National Park went viral and raised many eyebrows. Now, he's been punished but many have been left wondering, should stupidity be a crime?

The man, from Oregon, US, said he and his buddy were on a "last hurrah" tour through national parks before he entered alcohol treatment. He has been handed a 130-day jail sentence for his drunken acts.

Reinke, of Pendleton, Oregon, apologised to the animal and pleaded guilty during a federal court appearance in Mammoth, Wyoming.

US Magistrate Judge Mark Carman sentenced him to 60 days in jail for harassing wildlife, 60 days for interfering with law enforcement and 10 days for disorderly conduct. He was given credit for 21 days served.

Reinke, 55, is banned from Grand Teton, Yellowstone and Glacier national parks for a five-year probationary period during which he is not allowed to drink alcohol. His planned chemical dependency treatment is now court-ordered.

"I'm sorry to the buffalo. He didn't deserve what I did to him," Reinke said, ABC Fox Montana reported.

Leo Pico described Reinke's behaviour as the "most egregious" case of animal harassment he'd seen in Yellowstone.

The judge told Reinke: "You're lucky the bison didn't take care of it, and you're standing in front of me."

Reinke was first cited for public intoxication and interfering with law enforcement in Grand Teton National Park on July 28. He spent a night in jail before posting a $US500 (AUD 682) bond.

A few days later in Yellowstone, Reinke got in trouble after getting out of the car to see if there was a way he could help clear a traffic jam. When he saw the bison on the road he decided to try to herd it off, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

"I thought I was doing what was appropriate," Reinke said. "I just didn't think. That's my stupidity."

In the viral video, Reinke is seen walking up to a bison waving his arms. The animal charges him a couple times, but he was not injured. Yellowstone National Park regulations require people to stay 23 metres away from bison. He was cited for intentionally disturbing wildlife and having an open container of alcohol, but rangers were unaware of the conditions of his bond, which required him to remain law-abiding and avoid alcohol.

However, Reinke had mentioned his next stop was Glacier National Park. When officials put the whole story together a judge revoked Reinke's bond in the Grand Teton case and rangers arrested him in Glacier park on August 3, where officials say he was also causing a disturbance.

There has been a mixed reaction to his sentencing, with some social media users saying he deserved what he got and others arguing it is too harsh a penalty.

- With AP