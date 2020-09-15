Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Jaimi Kenny’s heartbreaking secret health battle

15th Sep 2020 1:49 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Jaimi Kenny - the daughter of swimming champ Lisa Curry and ironman great Grant Kenny - secretly battled an eating disorder in the years and months before her tragic death.

The 33-year-old passed away peacefully in Sunshine Coast University Hospital on Monday after what dad Grant described was a 'long term illness'.

She was surrounded by her family and tributes have since flooded in for a daughter who was 'so loved, so beautiful and so kind to everyone'.

The Courier-Mail understands Jaimi was quietly battling an eating disorder before her shock passing.

She was cared for and supported by Sunshine Coast private clinic End ED.

Jaimi, pictured with mum Lisa, had privately battled an eating disorder. Photo: Lisa Curry Instagram
Jaimi, pictured with mum Lisa, had privately battled an eating disorder. Photo: Lisa Curry Instagram

Eating Disorder Recovery Coach Millie Thomas today shared her own tribute for Jaimi, who she called her "best friend" and "soul sister".

"Fly high my darling," the tribute wrote.

"You are my best friend + my soul sister + you always will be.

"My heart is shattered into a million pieces right now - I can't fathom life without you.

"My days will never ever be the same without your love, your light + your laughter.

"You mean the world to me darling heart + I will love you forever and always. Heaven is so very lucky to have you.

Jaimi Kenny daughter of Grant Kenny and Lisa Curry lost her life Monday morning after a long battle with illness a family statement put out by Grant Kenny said. Picture Instagram @jettkenny
Jaimi Kenny daughter of Grant Kenny and Lisa Curry lost her life Monday morning after a long battle with illness a family statement put out by Grant Kenny said. Picture Instagram @jettkenny

"Rest peacefully my darling + keep shining your beautiful light."

When contacted by The Courier-Mail the clinic made no comment to respect the family's privacy.

Lisa Curry, a former Olympic champion, today broke her silence over her firstborn's passing, taking to Instagram to share a beautiful tribute.

Curry shared the family statement, which was released last night, and added that her daughter Jaimi was "so loved, so beautiful, so kind to everyone", she wrote the tragedy was "so painful" that she could barely breathe.


"Rest in peace my beautiful baby. I will miss you every sunrise, I will miss you when the sun is shining and the birds are singing," she wrote.

"I will miss you when the clouds are dark and stormy and when the rainbow appears.

"I will miss you when I close my eyes. I will miss you when I open my eyes. I will miss our long hugs and long chats. I will miss watching, feeling and knowing your love for your sister and brother, your little nephew, Cleo, your Ma and dad."

More Stories

editors picks jaimi kenny

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Public urinator makes return to Airlie Beach

        Premium Content Public urinator makes return to Airlie Beach

        Crime Just three days after he was issued a ban, the man returned to the Safe Night Precinct.

        • 15th Sep 2020 1:00 PM
        CQ cop stood down over alleged computer hacking

        Premium Content CQ cop stood down over alleged computer hacking

        Crime The Mackay region senior constable will face court later this month.

        Cause of explosion at restaurant revealed

        Premium Content Cause of explosion at restaurant revealed

        News The force of the explosion caused the kitchen roof to collapse.

        IN COURT: 43 people appearing in Bowen court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 43 people appearing in Bowen court today

        Crime Full list of everyone scheduled to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court today.