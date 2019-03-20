Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Friend isn’t afraid to put his head in the wrong places. Image: Mark Evans
Friend isn’t afraid to put his head in the wrong places. Image: Mark Evans
Rugby League

Friend’s fears for life after footy

by David Riccio
20th Mar 2019 10:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Roosters co-captain Jake Friend has spoken passionately about his fears that concussion could impact his life once he retires from football.

In the wake of Andrew Johns shedding new light on the issue by revealing his epilepsy diagnosis could be a result of playing with concussions, Friend has conceded what players have previously been reluctant to admit.

"It does (scare me),'' Friend said of potential brain injury as a result of concussion.

"It's a scary thing - and it's a bit of an unknown.

"We've seen in the NFL, the stuff that has happened over there.''

 

Averaging 42.5 tackles per game in 2018, Friend made more tackles than any other Roosters player last year.

The 29-year-old was unable to finish a match in round seven last season against Canterbury due to concussion.

He needed to pass the NRL's mandatory testing the next week so he could play in the Roosters' Anzac Day clash with St George Illawarra.

Friend said he welcomed the increased policing and Head Injury Assessment (HIA) that the NRL have introduced.

 

What effect will all these collisions have? Image: AAP Image/Craig Golding
What effect will all these collisions have? Image: AAP Image/Craig Golding

 

 

"For me, it's something I'm wary of as a player and I think each individual player has a responsibility to themselves (to make the right decisions), as well as the clubs and the NRL, which are putting all the right things in place,'' Friend said.

"From when I started (to now), it's (the NRL) a lot more stringent with the testing and HIA. There was none of that (when I started) nine years ago.

"I guess it is scary because its (testing and HIA) has only come in and you never know what the effects have already done.

"I also think everyone is different as well - you don't know how serious each individual head knock has been or other factors away from footy are a part of that.''

Friend said he had undergone regular cognitive testing, which gave him the confidence to continue playing the game he loves.

Having been beaten in round one by the Rabbitohs, Friend said the Roosters were intent on securing their first win of the season against Manly at Brookvale Oval on Saturday.

He ruled out any suggestion of a hangover from a taxing trip to the UK for the World Club Challenge last month.

"I don't think energy was the issue for us - it was in the sense that we did so much defence,'' Friend said.

"But as a team there was no one out there that wasn't up.

"It was just that we made it so hard for ourselves with turning the ball over and silly errors.''

More Stories

jake friend nrl rugby league sydney roosters
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Cyclist's golden run at Rocky Cup on Wheels

    premium_icon Cyclist's golden run at Rocky Cup on Wheels

    Sport Masters athlete wins five of his seven events competing against blokes half his age.

    Supermarket ups the cost of milk to help farmers

    Supermarket ups the cost of milk to help farmers

    News Price increase to 'provide relief' for Aussie farmers

    • 20th Mar 2019 11:40 AM
    Men to be sentenced over green turtle saga

    premium_icon Men to be sentenced over green turtle saga

    Crime Men charges with taking protected animal

    Police search for group following fuel theft

    Police search for group following fuel theft

    Crime The group was last seen driving towards Bowen.