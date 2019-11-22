James Blunt announces Australian return

Grab your tissues, Australia: British singer James Blunt, renowned for his emotional ballads about love and heartbreak, will tour the nation in 2020.

Playing both arenas and winery dates in Australia and New Zealand, Blunt's announcement comes off the back of his recently released and critically acclaimed sixth album, Once Upon A Mind.

"I'm back where I started," Blunt said of his new album.

"Writing songs for me and the people around me. And I'm free again."

It's been 15 years since fans first fell in love with Blunt via his blockbuster 2004 debut album Back to Bedlam, which featured arguably his most famous song, You're Beautiful.

James Blunt’s new album, Once Upon A Mind.

The five-time Grammy Award nominee and BRIT Award winner has hits like Goodbye My Lover and 1973 and will perform headline shows in Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland and Christchurch next November.

He'll be joined at all of his Australian dates by two-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Jason Mraz.

Mraz - known for his record-breaking hit I'm Yours and other songs like I Won't Give Up - has previously toured with Blunt in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland, with the pair sharing stages since 2005.

VENUES AND DATES

Thursday, November 12: A Day on the Green, Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth

Saturday, November 14: A Day on the Green, Peter Lehmann Wines, Adelaide

Sunday, November 15: A Day on the Green, Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley

Wednesday, November 18: Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Friday, November 20: First State Super Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, November 21: A Day on the Green, Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley

Sunday, November 22: A Day on the Green, Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton

Wednesday November 25: Spark Arena, Auckland

Friday, November 27: Town Hall, Christchurch

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, December 3 at 10am (AEDT) and can be purchased from Frontier Touring's website, with a members' pre-sale from 10am (AEDT) on Tuesday, November 26 until 10am Wednesday, November 26.