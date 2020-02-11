Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

James Hardie posts 17% jump in Q3 profit

11th Feb 2020 7:31 PM

James Hardie Industries has posted a 17 per cent jump in adjusted third-quarter profit and lifted its full-year guidance, even though its net result has fallen by a third on higher asbestos and tax-related adjustments.

The Ireland-headquartered firm posted an adjusted net operating profit for the quarter ended December 31 of $US77.4 million ($A115.3 million) - up from $65.9 million a year ago - underpinned by a strong performance in its North American housing business.

However, net operating profit fell by 33 per cent to $US45.6 million when factoring in the increased quarterly hit from asbestos and tax-related expenses, as well as discontinued product lines.

James Hardie's total sales for the third quarter were up 5.0 per cent to $US616.7 million.

The world's largest fibre cement maker also announced full year adjusted net operating profit would now be between $US350 million and $US370 million, raising the lower end of its previous forecast from $US340 million.

James Hardie's ASX-listed shares were worth $32.13 before the company entered a trading halt on Tuesday afternoon, when a "clerical error" resulted in the potential early release of its earnings materials to the overseas aftermarket.

business james hardie

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowen’s green and growing future

        premium_icon Bowen’s green and growing future

        News A Bowen initiative will mean more jobs, greener parks and a healthier reef.

        Cultural diversity is celebrated

        premium_icon Cultural diversity is celebrated

        News A Taste of Harmony celebrates cultural diversity at work. There are many ways for...

        Blackwater mine inaccessible until further notice

        premium_icon Blackwater mine inaccessible until further notice

        Business Mine leaders will advise when it is safe to return to work.

        Apprentices could win an overseas trip

        premium_icon Apprentices could win an overseas trip

        Business Winning a national award could mean a trip to Europe for one hardworking...