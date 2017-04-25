James Lang to leave a commanding legacy

Aaron Davis, David Rapkins, Jack Briskey, Bridget Patullo, Hannah Crisp, Jaxan Leo, Martin Habt, Tyler Kelley, Jody Van Wyk, James Lang, Jack Patullo, Anita Pender, Jack Cable, Allen Thomas, Mitchell Jepsen, Sophie McManus, Jasmine Thomas and Holly Spencer at the Anzac Day parade at Airlie Beach. (Jaymee and Jeremiah Milton were also in attendance at the Anzac Day ceremony).

IT WAS with a heavy heart that Whitsunday Navy Cadet Commanding Officer James Lang completed his last Anzac Day march in Airlie Beach today.

After spending seven years in his role in the Whitsundays, Sub Lieutenant Lang is moving to Cairns in May to resume a career as a prison officer.

He said Anzac Day was always his proudest moment year after year, and reflected on how far the Navy Cadets had come under his leadership.

"The kids just absolutely understand and respect the whole process and put 110% in and that's more than I could ask for," he said.

"I've watched this group of kids go from hippy teenagers to mature people over time and I've had a ball doing it."

Sub Lt Lang also commended the broader Whitsunday community which didn't let the stress of Cyclone Debbie get in the way of their attendance.

"Every person was affected by the cyclone to some degree and for everyone to turn up and commit to the early hours of the dawn services is lovely to see," he said.

"I watch the crowds grow every year, they get stronger and stronger."

Seven years ago, only 6-7 people were involved in the Whitsunday Navy cadet program, but today that number has grown to over 25.

Sub Lt Lang's life has revolved around the military, having first joined as a Navy Cadet when he was young, then undergoing 10 years of full time service before moving on to the Navy reserve for 15 years and returning to the Navy Cadets in the Whitsundays.

Anzac Day is an important day of reflection for many people, and for Sub Lt Lang, who remembers attending every service since he was 10, it strikes a particularly strong chord.

"I've got my uncle who was in Vietnam, my grandfathers who served in World War II, my older brother who is ex Navy and myself, with military backgrounds," he said.

