27°
News

James Lang to leave a commanding legacy

Jacob Wilson | 25th Apr 2017 1:59 PM
Aaron Davis, David Rapkins, Jack Briskey, Bridget Patullo, Hannah Crisp, Jaxan Leo, Martin Habt, Tyler Kelley, Jody Van Wyk, James Lang, Jack Patullo, Anita Pender, Jack Cable, Allen Thomas, Mitchell Jepsen, Sophie McManus, Jasmine Thomas and Holly Spencer at the Anzac Day parade at Airlie Beach. (Jaymee and Jeremiah Milton were also in attendance at the Anzac Day ceremony).
Aaron Davis, David Rapkins, Jack Briskey, Bridget Patullo, Hannah Crisp, Jaxan Leo, Martin Habt, Tyler Kelley, Jody Van Wyk, James Lang, Jack Patullo, Anita Pender, Jack Cable, Allen Thomas, Mitchell Jepsen, Sophie McManus, Jasmine Thomas and Holly Spencer at the Anzac Day parade at Airlie Beach. (Jaymee and Jeremiah Milton were also in attendance at the Anzac Day ceremony). Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT WAS with a heavy heart that Whitsunday Navy Cadet Commanding Officer James Lang completed his last Anzac Day march in Airlie Beach today.

After spending seven years in his role in the Whitsundays, Sub Lieutenant Lang is moving to Cairns in May to resume a career as a prison officer.

He said Anzac Day was always his proudest moment year after year, and reflected on how far the Navy Cadets had come under his leadership.

"The kids just absolutely understand and respect the whole process and put 110% in and that's more than I could ask for," he said.

"I've watched this group of kids go from hippy teenagers to mature people over time and I've had a ball doing it."

Sub Lt Lang also commended the broader Whitsunday community which didn't let the stress of Cyclone Debbie get in the way of their attendance.

"Every person was affected by the cyclone to some degree and for everyone to turn up and commit to the early hours of the dawn services is lovely to see," he said.

"I watch the crowds grow every year, they get stronger and stronger."

Seven years ago, only 6-7 people were involved in the Whitsunday Navy cadet program, but today that number has grown to over 25.

Sub Lt Lang's life has revolved around the military, having first joined as a Navy Cadet when he was young, then undergoing 10 years of full time service before moving on to the Navy reserve for 15 years and returning to the Navy Cadets in the Whitsundays.

Anzac Day is an important day of reflection for many people, and for Sub Lt Lang, who remembers attending every service since he was 10, it strikes a particularly strong chord.

"I've got my uncle who was in Vietnam, my grandfathers who served in World War II, my older brother who is ex Navy and myself, with military backgrounds," he said.

.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach anzac day cyclone debbie navy cadets whitsunday

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
On the frontline for the Whitsunday community

On the frontline for the Whitsunday community

Andrew Sloane thinks people should remember the sacrifice of the Anzacs as if it happened yesterday.

Anzac values shine through at Airlie Beach march

Airlie Beach / Whitsunday RSL President Terry Brown walks alongside the parade with pride.

MUCH has changed in the 102 years since the battle of Gallipoli.

Record turn out for Cannonvale dawn service

A Navy Cadet looks on over the Cannonvale Anzac Day Dawn Service.

Record turn out for Cannonvale dawn service.

Chamber forum cuts through the confusion

MEETING A NEED: It was a packed house at the Proserpine Entertainment Centre last Thursday for a business recovery forum hosted by Whitsunday Regional Council and the region's two chambers of commerce.

Category C funding was explained at the Chamber forum last week.

Local Partners

On the frontline for the Whitsunday community

Andrew Sloane thinks people should remember the sacrifice of the Anzacs as if it happened yesterday.

James Lang to leave a commanding legacy

Aaron Davis, David Rapkins, Jack Briskey, Bridget Patullo, Hannah Crisp, Jaxan Leo, Martin Habt, Tyler Kelley, Jody Van Wyk, James Lang, Jack Patullo, Anita Pender, Jack Cable, Allen Thomas, Mitchell Jepsen, Sophie McManus, Jasmine Thomas and Holly Spencer at the Anzac Day parade at Airlie Beach. (Jaymee and Jeremiah Milton were also in attendance at the Anzac Day ceremony).

Whitsunday Navy cadet commanding officer James Lang is leaving.

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

REVEALED: When TK Maxx will open in Toowoomba

European chain department store TK Maxx is opening in Toowoomba on Saturday, May, 6.

The global megastore has revealed when it will open its doors

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Billionaire Elon Musk and Amber Heard hit Shingle Inn

Actor Amber Heard and billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk have begun enjoying Queensland.

New Netflix doco on JonBenet Ramsay's death makes huge claim

A new documentary will air claims that child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsay was murdered by a paedo sex ring.

New claims that JonBenet Ramsay was killed by a paedophile sex ring

Movie review: Guardians Of the Galaxy Vol. 2 delivers on all fronts

Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Drax (Dave Bautista) in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.

Does Guardians Vol. 2 live up to high expectations set by original?

Sir Elton John hospitalised with rare infection

CROCODILE ROCKER: Sir Elton John will head to Mackay in September for the first stop of his Australian tour.

Elton John cancels shows after becoming violently ill.

Sunshine Coast singers out to turn chairs on The Voice

NEXT BIG THING? Tune in to see Glasshouse Mountains folk artist Benjamin James Caldwell on The Voice.

Do our Coast folk singers have what it takes to turn judges' chairs?

Former Glee star Lea Michele posts nude selfie to Instagram

Former Glee star Lea Michele has posted a very revealing snapshot

Gold Logie winner defends Molly Meldrum's Logies hijack

Samuel Johnson has defended Molly Meldrum after Logies speech

Think Big

10 Illalangi Estate Street, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 6 3 2 $545,000

Situated in a very private and peaceful estate in Mount Pleasant, this 6 bedrooms family home has many advantages for the growing family. Vast living areas flow...

Sugarview Estate Stage 4 Now Selling

Lot 38 Audrey Circuit, Richmond 4740

Residential Land 0 0 $230,000 to...

SUGARVIEW ESTATE - WHERE BIG DREAMS ARE BUILT Enormous blocks of land situated 5 Minutes to Mt Pleasant & across the road from Mackay Golf Course. Pleasant rural...

Stunning Water Views

403/27 River Street, Mackay 4740

House 3 2 1 $419,000

The Crown Apartments Mackay offers a Premium Riverfront address and stunning river and coastal views. Apartment 403 has a generous open plan layout and features...

Convenience, Space &amp; Views

6 Haber Street, North Mackay 4740

House 3 2 2 $535,000

- Private oasis in a convenient location on the hill - Space created with 6m soaring ceilings, expansive windows and bi-fold doors to the screened entertainers...

Compact, Comfortable and Close to Beach

15 Cable Court, Blacks Beach 4740

House 3 2 1 $210,000

Located in a relatively new residential area in close proximity to Blacks Beach this modern low set three bedroom home is only four years old. All bedrooms are...

Another $10,000 off, this house offers incredible value for money

7 Scarlet Gum Crescent, Cannonvale 4802

House 4 2 2 $519,000

Another $10k removed from the price this week making it over $40,000 off the original list price. This is incredible value for money for a house of this size and...

Majestic Rural Lifestyle Close To The City

2100 Maraju Yakapari Road, The Leap 4740

House 3 1 5 $449,000

This picturesque 10 acres is majestically perched high in The Leap with breathtaking panoramic views. Wind up a private drive to a tastefully renovated 3 bedroom...

Sunnyside - Acerage Lots - 12 &amp; 15 Acres

Lots 8 & 9 Sarina Homebush Road, Sunnyside 4737

Rural 0 0 $250,000 each

Two adjoining lots to choose from one fronting Sarina-Homebush Road and the other fronting Boettchers Road behind. Front lot, 8 has approx. half cultivated gently...

First time on the market - Affordable and very tidy home

21 Butterfly Court, Jubilee Pocket 4802

House 4 2 2 $420,000

This immaculate 4 bedroom home is a winner whether you are buying a home to occupy or invest, this property is for you. Affordable, private, well located and best...

INDUSTRIAL WORKSHOPS - WITH TENANTS OR OWNER OCCUPY

5 and 7/6 William Murray Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Commercial * 2 x 77sqm light industrial workshops available in close proximity to ... $110,000 each ...

* 2 x 77sqm light industrial workshops available in close proximity to Shute Harbour Rd * Currently tenanted on a periodic basis, so offers the option of owner...

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Family loses everything to fire then cyclone

The Williams family has been doing it tough since a fire destroyed their home and Cyclone Debbie destroyed what they'd rebuilt.

A family of five was left with nothing after Cyclone Debbie.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!