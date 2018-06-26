Menu
Login
St. George Queensland Reds prop James Slipper and head coach Brad Thorn. Slipper has been named captain of the Reds for this weekendÕs match against the Stormers in Cape Town, which will be his 100th Queensland cap. — St. George Queensland Reds prop James Slipper and head coach Brad Thorn. Slipper has been named captain of the Reds for this weekendÕs match against the Stormers in Cape Town, which
St. George Queensland Reds prop James Slipper and head coach Brad Thorn. Slipper has been named captain of the Reds for this weekendÕs match against the Stormers in Cape Town, which will be his 100th Queensland cap. — St. George Queensland Reds prop James Slipper and head coach Brad Thorn. Slipper has been named captain of the Reds for this weekendÕs match against the Stormers in Cape Town, which
Rugby Union

Slipper may find it tough to regain Reds spot

by Jim Tucker
26th Jun 2018 12:20 PM

FORMER Wallabies prop James Slipper is making encouraging progress towards repairing his mental health yet the road to resuming his Reds career appears blocked.

Queensland coach Brad Thorn's zero-tolerance stance on drugs means Slipper's two positive tests for cocaine this year remain a bar on a possible return.

Slipper revealed he had been "suffering wellness issues including depression for a year" after the rugby community was stunned by last month's cocaine bombshell.

Slipper's two-month ineligibility, after two positive out-of-competition tests, took into account "very significant personal issues", according to Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle.

The former Reds captain has been receiving professional assistance for his mental health.

His stand-down period finishes late next month after the Reds have played their final three games of the year.

Recovering his health remains the top priority and sources indicate there has not yet been a discussion with the Reds on how or if his 104-game career can be reignited.

James Slipper says he is expected to make a speedy recovery from his issues. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
James Slipper says he is expected to make a speedy recovery from his issues. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Slipper's remorse after being caught was clear: "In no way do my personal circumstances excuse my actions but I recognise now that I was not coping.

"There is no place for illicit drugs in sport."

Thorn was just as clear in his initial public comments on the matter after the Reds-Highlanders clash last month.

"Slips has been struggling with some stuff and there is compassion around that," Thorn said.

"The other side of that is cocaine … you can't have that.

"For me, I don't want to let down those mums and dads (of rugby players) and the young guys (at the Reds)."

Related Items

james slipper queensland reds rugby union super rugby

Top Stories

    Runners make three digit run milestone at Airlie parkrun

    Runners make three digit run milestone at Airlie parkrun

    News Three Airlie Beach parkrunners each celebrated the running of 500kms broken into bite-sized 5km sections on Saturday.

    Poor traffic report, three incidents in 16 hrs

    Poor traffic report, three incidents in 16 hrs

    News It all started for police in the early hours of Monday morning

    Brahmans take revenge win on Mackay Brothers at Les Stagg

    Brahmans take revenge win on Mackay Brothers at Les Stagg

    News Brahmans take revenge win on Mackay Brothers at Les Stagg.

    BREAKING: Cannonvale two-car crash

    BREAKING: Cannonvale two-car crash

    News QAS are on scene treating three people involved in a two-car crash

    Local Partners