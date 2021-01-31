Jamie’s Ministry of Food reigniting the burners

Jamie's Ministry of Food have announced they will return to Sarina and Mackay. Picture: Contributed

From baking to grilling, sauteing, boiling and roasting, this five-week course will inspire the chef from within.

Jamie’s Ministry of Food is poised to make a return to Sarina on February 1 and Mackay from March 12.

The Good Foundation CEO Siobhan Boyle said the team was thrilled to be returning to Central Queensland.

She said the foundation, which facilitates Jamie’s Ministry of Food, had found great enthusiasm and passion in the Sarina and Mackay communities.

“Our program ultimately seeks to keep cooking skills alive, inspire lifelong healthy habits and of course create plenty of delicious food using fresh seasonal ingredients,” Siobhan said.

“Over five weeks, our program will teach participants aged 12 and up the basics of food, nutrition and cooking, as well as some of Jamie’s special tips and trick.

“Participants will learn how to make meals from scratch, by baking, grilling, sauteing, boiling and roasting fresh ingredients.”

With funding contribution from the Queensland Government and support from Health

and Wellbeing Queensland, Jamie’s Ministry of Food is committed to improving the nutritional

education and cooking skills for locals and priority groups.

Mayor Greg Williamson said the council was proud to be able to work with funding partner North Queensland Primary Health Network to bring the program to our region.

“It’s tremendous that 19,000 Queenslanders have already participated in a Jamie’s Ministry of Food program and residents in our region will now have the chance to take part,” Cr Williamson said.

“This is a great opportunity for anyone who is looking to make simple changes in the kitchen to create a healthier lifestyle.”

Sarina

Bob Wood Cultural Hall, 65 Broad Street, Sarina

Monday February 1 – Friday March 5

10am, 1pm, 4pm and 6.30pm timeslots available

Mackay

CQ University, 90 – 92 Sydney St, Mackay

Friday March 12 – Monday April 19

10am, 1pm, 4pm and 6.30pm timeslots available

Find more information and to book here or visit www.thegoodfoundation.com.au

