Jane now prepared for scouts

Former Bowen resident Jane Siebum is the new Scouts NSW chief executive officer. Quentin Jones

A FORMER Bowen resident has broken another glass ceiling, becoming the first female CEO of the NSW Scouts.

Jane Siebum, who now resides in New South Wales, was appointed to the prestigious role at the end of April.

Ms Siebum, who lived in Bowen for nine years, was heavily involved in the local community and contributed in a number of different roles.

Ms Siebum was also the owner of Bowen Paint and Tiles until 2010.

Although she may have left Bowen, Ms Siebum said that "Bowen had never left her.”

"Bowen was fantastic,” Ms Siebum said. "I know people always say that they have made friends for life when they leave somewhere, but I can genuinely say I did.

"My partner and I always keep track of what's going on, and we try to come back as often as we can as we miss it so much.” Interestingly, her appointment as the first female CEO of Scouts NSW in its 111-year history is not the first time that Ms Siebum has broken the glass ceiling.

Her time in Bowen saw her break another century-long female drought.

In 2007, Ms Siebum was appointed president of the Bowen Agricultural and Pastoral Society, becoming the first female president in its 125-year history.

Ms Siebum said the opportunities given to her in the society, as well as many other that she was afforded in Bowen, were the reason that she was able to get her new job.

"Honestly, Bowen was the reason I was able to get this job,” Ms Siebum told the Bowen Independent.

"The Scouts are a very large community organisation in NSW, with over 20,000 members. They're very community focused with over 650 locations.

"I kept coming back to my time in Bowen as my connection to the community, and the importance of contributing back. I honestly believe that's what got me the job.”

Ms Siebum encouraged everyone to get involved in the local community, urging that you may never know where it will take you.