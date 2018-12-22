January in review

New Year's Eve fireworks at the Airlie Beach foreshore on Sunday night.

JANUARY 1: FAMILIES and friends, locals and tourists alike, arrived early on Sunday night to snag prime position for Airlie Beach's annual fireworks display welcoming 2018.

With two shows, the first kicking off at 9pm, and the last smack-bang at midnight, the family-friendly event did not disappoint.

The spectacle was put on by the Whitsunday Reef Festival and Whitsunday Regional Council with the support of local businesses through contractor Ground Zero Fireworks.

JANUARY 4: A LEISURELY round of 18 holes didn't end in a hole in one, but a snake in hole for local golfer Sue Scott.

Ms Scott encountered the non-venomous tree snake while putting at the Proserpine Golf Club and said she was able to persuade it out of the hole with a gentle stroke of her putter.

She posted the photo on the Snakes of the Whitsundays page whether it was correctly identified by the page's moderator and accredited snake-catcher David Barwell.

JANUARY 4: BEACHGOERS are warned to be on alert for stingers after four people were stung in a week and reports of a large jellyfish loitering in the Port of Airlie Marina.

On New Year's Eve, a child was transported to Mackay Base Hospital from the Hamilton Island medical centre after being stung by an irukandji jellyfish while swimming at Chance Bay on Whitsunday Island.

The 10-year-old was the fourth person to be treated for a marine sting in the Whitsundays.

RACQ CQ Rescue landed on Whitehaven Beach to give medical attention to three Swedish tourists who'd been stung while swimming.

JANUARY 4: THE New Year started off with a scare for about 80 guests who spent the early hours of 2018 forced from their resorts after a bushfire prompted an evacuation.

Fire and emergency services crews from both Airlie Beach and Proserpine were called to the blaze at Hermitage Drive about 3.45am.

At its largest about 5am, the fire front was 250m wide, but due to the work of nine firefighters, two trucks and a 4WD carrying water, at 5.20am the eastern flank was under control and the front reduced to 200m.

JANUARY 4: THE overall positions of the graduating class of 2017 from Proserpine High School are in and the news is good.

Three students received OPs of two and five students managed to score an OP of three.

Heidi Moore, school captain Bree Jolley and Jessie Groom topped the school by gaining OP twos and will head to university this year.

School vice-captain Brooklyn Lade, Millie Schmidt, Blake Farmer, Georgia Summerfield-Fallon and Kris Walker all received an OP three.

JANUARY 10: ONE of Bowen's best kept secrets is not so secret now that Horseshoe Bay has been listed in the top 20 of Australian beaches for 2018.

The hidden oasis was ranked number 17 out of 11,761 beaches.

The result came after it was officially announced by Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop and Australia's leading beach expert Brad Farmer.

JANUARY 10: TWO protesters from Front Line Action on Coal blocked Aurizon's coal railway near Bowen on January 8, calling on the Queensland Government to rule out funding for Aurizon.

They prevented any coal trains getting to Adani's Abbot Point coal terminal by locking their arms inside a steel barrel filled with concrete on the train tracks.

JANUARY 11: ONE of the world's richest men, billion Viktor Vekselberg, may have had a brief cruise through the Whitsundays on holidays.

The Ukrainian-born businessman's US$80 million private jet has been parked at Mackay Airport for a week.

On top of that, his US$150 million super yacht Tango was this week sitting outside Hamilton Island, just off Qualia resort.

JANUARY 11: ELEVEN yachts and more than 700 crew taking part in the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race are creating waves of excitement ahead of their arrival in the Whitsundays.

Sailors representing more than 20 nationalities have been navigating their yachts along the east coast and expected to anchor at Airlie Beach later in the month.

Their presence is expected to attract more than 4000 visitors and generate $3 million directly into the local economy during a 16-day stopover.

JANUARY 11: A NEWLY formed Whitsunday co-operative is fighting back in the face of surging power prices and playing an active role in the reversal of a Queensland energy crisis.

The idea is a clean, community-owned solution using technology known as a central tower power plant to generate from between 100 and 200 MW of electricity, which could meet the energy demands of up to 50,000 homes.

JANUARY 11: BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort achieved another feather in its cap, crowned "Best Australian Holiday Park” in the Out and About With Kids 2017 Best of Family Travel Awards.

JANUARY 12: NINE months on from Cyclone Debbie, the consequences of two weeks without power and internet are rearing their little heads.

Literally.

For new mum Kathryn Cygan, it was not until a scheduled eight-week ultrasound that the penny dropped surrounding the circumstances of her son's conception.

"When I found out far along I was at eight weeks, we counted backwards and realised it lined up with Debbie arriving,” she said.

"We had a bit of a laugh about it and it definitely lined-up, but I don't know it was the actual night of the cyclone or whether it was just that week of having no power.

JANUARY 12: CHRISTMAS eve marked the 70th wedding anniversary for Betty and Arthur Dobe, who met during 1947 in Proserpine.

Arthur had just returned from World War II and Mrs Dobe was working as a maid at the Grand Central Hotel.

JANUARY 12: PROSERPINE dual gold medal-winning Paralympic cyclist David Nicholas has taken more gold at the 2018 Para-Cycling Road Nationals.

On a warm day with little wind, Nicholas showed his class in the MC3 event, breaking away on lap two of five to win the 60km road race by nearly three minutes from Justin Godfrey.

"It feels awesome, it's always good to have it in the bag,” he said.

JANUARY 17: BURDEKIN MP Dale Last is concerned Bowen is making news headlines for all the wrong reasons as activists trickle in and out of North Queensland.

He said the negative publicity could have damaging effects on visitation into the region, which could have negative roll-on effects for would be investors.

JANUARY 17: LONG-time Bowen couple Bob and Jill Knight celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

It was a magical occasion for the childhood sweethearts, who met as teenagers, and moved to Bowen from South Australia in 1972.

JANUARY 18: THE father of a four-year-old who was savagely mauled at Conway Beach by a dingo-like dog is calling for better public protection, saying "maybe Lindy Chamberlain was telling the truth.”

Whitsunday Regional Council confirmed the culprit for the attack was a wild dog.

JANUARY 18: A CARNIVAL atmosphere greeted Clipper Around the World yacht race at Abell Point Marina on Tuesday.

Champagne was flowing and music playing as crews, happy to be back on terra firma, greeted loved ones at the dock.

JANUARY 18: A REAL estate industry insider called for State Government intervention to curb the sky-rocketing cost of rental properties in the Whitsundays following Cyclone Debbie.

The source, attached to a well-known Whitsunday real estate company suggested agents were profiting in the wake of the Category 4 storm which hit the Whitsunday coast in March last year.

"We are having excessive increases (and ) there is no honour amongst anyone,” the person said.

JANUARY 19: FED up with waiting on their insurer to settle their Cyclone Debbie insurance claim, Proserpine couple Ken and Kate White are taking out a $100,000 loan to start the repairs themselves.

Their house, which was inundated with storm water when their window blew out and their roof was damaged in March last year, has been unliveable ever since.

JANUARY 24: NORTH Queensland's leading law enforcement officers have called for Bowen's citizens to stand down following mounting rumours that a small contingent of the community are planning to "take action into their own hands” to combat Adani protestors.

Mackay's top cop - Superintendent Bruce McNab - was in Bowen to warn residents against actions that broke the law as tensions escalate between locals and visiting campaigners against the mega mine project.

JANUARY 25: THE public face of the iconic Whitsunday business, Fish D'Vine is entering semi-retirement with a bang after the hugely-successful White on Whitehaven long lunch event.

Following 14 years at the helm, Kevin Collins said rather than being the end of an era, the move into semi-retirement was the beginning of something new.

"I am going to travel and fish a lot, and do a lot of thins we have been wanting to do, but being in business doesn't allow you to,” he said.

JANUARY 25: THE only Whitsunday student to receive an OP1 says a big burden has been lifted from his shoulders.

Whitsunday Christian College student Crispian Yeomans, 17, said he considered the result an outstanding achievement.

"It was a goal of mine. It's great to know when you put your mind to something, you can get it done,” he said.

JANUARY 26: USING local businesses, creating jobs and cutting red tape is the key to getting Proserpine back on its feet.

That's the message of the state's Shadow Minister for Tourism David Crisafulli, who was in the region this week to talk eco-tourism and opportunities.

"You can only grow those regional towns by creating employment,” he said.

"Proserpine is a community that in many ways reflects the community of Ingham that I grew up in.”

JANUARY 31: THE humidity was thick, but the atmosphere thicker as more than 2000 people lined the shore of the Coral Sea for the inaugural Rodeo by the Reef in Bowen.

Cowboys and cowgirls from across the state gathered between the well-known Grand View Hotel and the Bowen foreshore.

"It's great having this here,” Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said.