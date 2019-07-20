Menu
Victoria Bitter is about to be owned by Asahi. Picture: Supplied.
News

Japan completes Aussie beer takeover

by Staff writer
20th Jul 2019 6:57 AM
One of the biggest corporate takeovers in Australian history will see Japanese companies owning the nation's two biggest beer companies.

The Australian reports that Japan's Asahi is on the verge of finalising a deal with Anheuser-Busch InBev - the brewer of US beer giant Budweiser - to buy Carlton & United Breweries (CUB) for $16 billion.

The deal is still subject to scrutiny by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission and the Foreign Investment Review Board.

But if it gets the green light, it means that Australia's two biggest brewers, CUB and Lion, which is owned by Kirin, will both be in Japanese hands.

 

Asahi will then own Victoria Bitter and Carlton Draught as well as CUB's craft beers including Great Northern, 4 Pines, Yaks Ale, Pirate Life and Pure Blonde, The Australian reports.

It also brews under licence Australia's most popular premium foreign beer, Corona, as well as Stella Artois and Budweiser.

Kirin owns Tooheys, XXXX, Boags, Little Creatures, James Squire and Hahn.

Hollywood movie director Quentin Tarantino is a big fan of Victoria Bitter. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Melbourne-based CUB has been around since 1903 and was owned by Foster's up until 2011, when it was sold to SABMiller for $11bn. It was later folded into a $US100bn (AU$142 billion) merger with Anheuser-Busch InBev which resulted in the creation of the biggest brewer in the world.

It still controls half of Australia's beer sales.

A classic Tooheys ad featuring the NSW Sheffield Shield cricket team in the last century. Tooheys is now owned by Japanese brewer Kirin. Picture: Supplied
The Australian said beer makes up 65.3 per cent of the local alcohol drinks market.

CUB has introduced new beers such as Great Northern and a non-alcoholic beer, Carlton Zero.

The biggest Australian-owned brewer remains family-owned Coopers Brewery, which is based in South Australia and has a market share of about 5 per cent.

