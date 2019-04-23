Taumalolo’s shock Cowboys recall

FAST healer Jason Taumalolo is set for a return to the Cowboys line-up from his knee recovery a full two weeks ahead of what had been the most optimistic projection.

Cowboys coach Paul Green said he does not expect Taumalolo to play against Canterbury in Sydney on Friday night, but took the precaution of naming him in the mandatory 21-man preliminary squad.

Taumalolo was said to have suffered from a six to 10-week injury when he hurt his knee against the Broncos in round two.

North Queensland have won one of the four matches from which the go-forward king has been absent, ending a three-game losing streak without him in Auckland last Saturday.

"I probably don't expect him to play. I'd like a couple of more days to get a good idea of whether he's fit to play,'' Green said.

"We don't want to take any risks.

"The rules are I have to name the squad today so for him to be considered at all I had to name him in the 21. He's not far off. It's a far bit earlier than initially expected.''

Cowboys coach has not said whether Jason Taumalolo will play. Picture: Zak Simmonds

A 10-week absence would have been a blow to North Queensland's prospects of reeling off a finals charge.

"We had our losing streak, if you like,'' Green said.

"He's been working as hard as he can off the field.''

Green would not be drawn on whether he would start Taumalolo or bring him off the bench due to his absence.