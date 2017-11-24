Jaspa lifts QLD record

weightlifting: Dingo Beach junior Olympic weightlifter Jaspa Hope broke his own Queensland clean and jerk record with a lift of 108kg at the All Schools Championships earlier this month on the Gold Coast.

Cleaning up the field, the Proserpine State High School student took home the prize for best weight lifter in his age (under 15 years) and weight class (77 kgs), beating his previous record by four kilograms.

Coach Leanne Knox said that in the lead up to the event they had worked hard on Jaspa's strength.

"This was his last chance to break the record before he moves up an age group,” she said.

And Jaspa works hard for his achievements, training five days a week after school and on Saturdays.

"I'm very proud of his determination and consistency in training because he's had a big competition year and been able to achieve a personal best at every one,” Leanne said. "He's very dedicated and never misses a training session.

"He's got a very bright future in this sport as he's only been olympic weightlifting for just over a year.”

It was Jaspa's mother who encouraged him to pick up a weight after seeing a group training while picking up Jaspa's little brother at Proserpine State School.

"He has never looked back,” Leanne said. "He's even become a better student because he's more focused. This sport has made him more driven in every aspect of his life.”

Whitsunday Weightlifting is holding 'come and try' days in December. Call 0411199427 for more information.