A 33-year-old Sydney man was extradited to Brisbane in relation to the murder of Jay Brogden.
Crime

Jay Brodgen murder accused faces court

Janessa Ekert
by
19th Aug 2019 5:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of the cold case killing of Jay Brodgen will face Mackay Supreme Court later this year for breaching a suspended sentence.

Braddon Charles Peter Butler, who used to live in Airlie Beach, was extradited from New South Wales earlier this year over a separate incident.

Jay Brogden, 21, vanished in Cannonvale, north Queensland, on April 21, 2007.
He was also charged with murder.

Jay Brogden was last seen at Cannonvale on April 21, 2007. The 21 year old's body has never been found.

The murder charge against Mr Butler, who remains in custody, is currently listed in Mackay Magistrates Court and will be mentioned again later this year.

Jay Anthony Brogden disappeared from Airlie Beach in 2007.
No pleas have been formally entered but lawyers for Mr Butler previously indicated he would contest the charge.

Mackay Supreme Court heard this was an unusual circumstance in that prosecutors were not waiting for the more serious charge to be resolved before moving ahead with the breach of a suspended sentence.

The breach will be mentioned again in November.

