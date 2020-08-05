Jay Brogden cold case murder back in court

Two man are currently charged with murdering Jay Brogden, 21, at Airlie Beach 13 years ago.

THE case against two men accused of murdering Jay Brogden at Airlie Beach more than 10 years ago has been mentioned again in Mackay Magistrates Court.

Mr Brogden, 21, was last seen at Cannonvale on April 21, 2007 – his body has never been found.

Jay Brogden, 21, vanished on April 21, 2007.

Last year, Braddon Charles Peter Butler and Gavin Philip Parnell were both charged with his murder and remain in custody.

The court heard an application to question some witnesses may be made.

The mystery of what happened to Mr Brogden has spanned 13 years with detectives even digging up a property in the region as part of the suspected homicide investigation.

Police are hoping the creation of a billboard on the Bruce Highway at Cannonvale will help solve the murder of Jay Brogden in 2007.

And a $250,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for Mr Brogden’s disappearance remains.

Matters will be mentioned again later this month.