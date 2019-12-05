Jay Brogden murder accused back in court

Police are hoping the creation of a billboard on the Bruce Highway at Cannonvale will help solve the mystery of Jay Brogden’s disappearance in 2007.

ONE of the two men accused of the cold case murder of Jay Brodgen is also facing a historic charge of aggravated robbery.

The case against Gavin Philip Parnell was briefly mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court today in relation to a number of offences.

Jay Brogden, 21, vanished in Cannonvale on April 21, 2007.

The charges include robbery with actual violence armed/in company/ wounded/ used personal violence in Cannonvale in 2008, and stealing and breaching probation in 2017 in the Mackay region.

No pleas have been entered.

The court heard the 33 year old was also facing a murder charge in relation to the 2007 disappearance of Mr Brogden at Airlie Beach, along with co-accused Braddon Charles Peter Butler.

The 21 year old was last seen at Cannonvale on April 21 – his body has never been found.

The mystery has spanned 12 years with detectives even digging up a property in the region as part of the investigation.

A $250,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for Mr Brodgen’s disappearance remains.

Police investigating the 2007 disappearance of Jay Brogden established a crime scene at a Mazlin Street property in Airlie Beach. Picture: Georgia Simpson

Mr Parnell was arrested in Coffs Harbour in March by New South Wales police before he was extradited and charged with murder in late September this year.

Mr Butler was extradited from New South Wales earlier this year before being arrested and charged with Mr Brogden’s murder in April.

The pair remain in custody.

The case will be mentioned against in March next year. Mr Parnell’s other matters have been adjourned to the same date.