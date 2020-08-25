Menu
Jay Brogden, 21, vanished in Cannonvale on April 21, 2007.
Crime

Jay Brogden murder case a step closer to supreme court

Janessa Ekert
janessa.ekert@news.com.au
25th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
TWO men charged with the murder of Jay Brogden at Airlie Beach are closer to having their case committed to the supreme court.

A date as been set for a possible argument over whether or not defence lawyers for the two pair will be allowed to cross examine witnesses in relation to the case.

The 21 year was last seen at Cannonvale a decade ago – his body has never been found.

Police are hoping the creation of a billboard on the Bruce Highway at Cannonvale will help solve the murder of Jay Brogden in 2007.
Last year, Braddon Charles Peter Butler and Gavin Philip Parnell were both arrested and charged with his murder, which allegedly occurred in April, 2007, and have remained in custody ever since.

The case was mentioned before Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan yesterday morning.

Legal Aid Queensland solicitor Rosie Varley, acting on behalf of a Brisbane-based colleague for Mr Butler, requested a listing for a directions hearing for an application to cross examine witnesses.

Ms Varley said it was expected to take one day for arguments for the application.

The case against two men charged with the murder of Jay Brogden will be mentioned again in December.
Mackay Magistrates Court heard if there was consent from prosecution in relation to some or all of the application the directions hearing could take less or may not be necessary at all.

Lawyer for Mr Parnell, who appeared over the phone, requested the same.

Defence must serve prosecution with a notice by September 21. Prosecution will have until October 12 to respond.

Ms Hartigan said defence then needed to file an application by October 26.

The directions hearing has been listed for a date in December.

