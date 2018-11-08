Menu
Login
Eurydice Dixon was killed in Melbourne.
Eurydice Dixon was killed in Melbourne.
Crime

Man pleads guilty to rape and murder of Eurydice Dixon

8th Nov 2018 2:18 PM

A MAN has pleaded guilty to the rape and murder of Melbourne comedian Eurydice Dixon whose body was found in a suburban park in June, sparking a national outcry over women's safety.

Jaymes Todd, 19, pleaded guilty to murder, rape, attempted rape and sexual assault in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Ms Dixon, 22, was found on the Princes Park field at Carlton North by a passer- by about 3am on June 13.

Todd handed himself in to police later the same day.

Jaymes Todd being escorted by police into the Melbourne Magistrate Court earlier this year. Picture: David Crosling/AAP
Jaymes Todd being escorted by police into the Melbourne Magistrate Court earlier this year. Picture: David Crosling/AAP

- With AAP

court editors picks eurydice dixon general-seniors-news murder rape

Top Stories

    Cannon Valley fire contained

    Cannon Valley fire contained

    Breaking A QFES update has confirmed the vegetation fire in Cannon Valley has been contained.

    Festival fever strikes Airlie

    Festival fever strikes Airlie

    News The Whitsundays is set for one of its biggest weekends of the year.

    Organisers just like a real family

    Organisers just like a real family

    News The team effort behind the Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

    Truck rollover in Airlie Beach

    Truck rollover in Airlie Beach

    Breaking Truck rollover in Airlie Beach

    Local Partners