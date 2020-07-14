‘Jealous’ ex attacks former partner’s new flame

A 43 year old pleaded guilty to assaulting his former partner’s new flame.

FUELLED by rage and heartbreak, a father dealt a savage blow to his former partner’s new lover.

There was already bad blood between the two men after the victim and Tyron Guiseppi Cantamessa’s long-term girlfriend had an affair three years ago, but the pair reconciled.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard about a month before the assault this year the couple split again, but Cantamessa had been hopeful they would get back together.

When the 43 year old swung by the home the pair used to share to pick up a wheelbarrow on June 8 this year, he spotted a strange car in the driveway.

The court heard he went through the side access to the back to grab the wheelbarrow when he came across his partially clothed former partner as she was dressing.

And he saw the victim, who “hid” in the house.

The court heard when Cantamessa asked who was inside, she did not respond. He told her he was grabbing the wheelbarrow and left.

Two days later we went to the victim’s Glenella home to confront him about what happened and as a result punched him in the face up to seven times.

Tyron Guiseppi Cantamessa punched his former partner’s new flame up to seven times in the face.

The court heard the victim suffered a cut nose and a black eye from the attack.

Cantamessa’s lawyer, John-Paul Mould, said the assault was “a manifestation of my client’s heartbreak, rage and essentially jealousy”.

He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard it was out of character and behaviour Cantamessa had “significant” regret over.

Acting Magistrate John Aberdeen said Cantamessa would receive full credit for his early plea and co-operation.

“There is no suggestion in any material that there is any permanent … (damage) … from this assault,” Mr Aberdeen said.

“The type of injuries suffered for that number of punches indicates that the punches were perhaps of modest force and not in the nature of king hits.

“There are sometimes when people are overwhelmed by the circumstances … I believe that this was such a case.”

The court heard Cantamessa had no criminal history.

He was fined $1500 and a conviction was not recorded.