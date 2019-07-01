Jealous woman stabs partner with filleting knife

A WOMAN has been sentenced in court after stabbing her long-term partner in the back during a fit of ­jealousy at a house party.

Innis Grace Kennedy pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm when she faced Townsville District Court.

Kennedy was "on a break" with her partner when the pair attended the same house party at Palm Island on August 5, 2018.

Prosecuting legal officer Carly Hoyer said Kennedy saw the man speaking to other women and became jealous.

She went into the kitchen at the residence and grabbed a filleting knife with a 15cm blade before going back ­outside to approach the man.

"Upon seeing her with the knife he ran away from her … she ran after him," Ms Hoyer said. "She stabbed him in the back."

The woman left the residence only to return to find the man lying down inside complaining of chest pain.

She then walked with him to the hospital where it was discovered he had a punctured lung. Police were called and Kennedy admitted to stabbing the man.

Defence barrister Scott Geeves said the pair had an ­extremely violent relationship, with the man having been sentenced for grievous bodily harm against Kennedy in 2014.

Judge Greg Lynham took into account the violent nature of the relationship and the harm suffered by Kennedy in the past at the hands of her partner, but said this incident was not a reaction to violence.

"It provides you no excuse whatsoever for the offending I am now dealing with," Judge Lynham said. "It had everything to do with the fact you were drunk and clearly ­jealous."

Judge Lynham ordered Kennedy's three-and-a-half year sentence be suspended after she served 14 months.

She will need to not commit another offence punishable by jail for four years to avoid being dealt with for the ­remainder of the sentence.

Judge Lynham declared 318 days as time Kennedy had ­already spent behind bars.