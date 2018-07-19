Jellyfish drop in for winter visit

Catostylus mosaicus more commonly known as Blue Blubber Jellyfish found on Conway Beach today

WHITSUNDAY Coast lifesavers patrolling Conway Beach today came across an unusual winter sight - 15 blue blubber jellyfish, catostylus mosaicus, washed up onshore.

Lifesaver Calum Docherty said although not as dangerous as other jellyfish found in the Whitsundays, the blue blubber's eight tentacles have large numbers of stinging cells.

"Generally they are around through summer, so it's important the community is aware they are (here),” he said.

"Usually the sting results in a slight redness around the area where the tentacles have touched, however some individuals may be more allergic than others,” he said.

"The area may be itchy for some time. Our best advice is do not touch them.”

Children are more likely to be at risk as they might run over and pick up the jellyfish.