Jennifer Lawrence’s wild celebration

Celebrities have expressed joy and gratitude as the news of Joe Biden's successful run for the White House was confirmed.

But Jennifer Lawrence may have taken the prize for the most wild celebration, as she ran through the streets of Boston, headbanging in her PJs.

Had no choice but to throw a party for 1 #comeonbostonletsparty pic.twitter.com/qvSEVip0Mh — Jennifer Lawrence - Represent.Us (@JLawrence_RepUs) November 7, 2020

She has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump over the years despite growing up in a Republican household.

However, the 30-year-old Oscar winner still opened up about how Trump's election "changed everything."

"This is an impeached president whose broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy, and it feels like there has been a line drawn in the sand," she said in a recent interview. "I don't want to support a president who supports white supremacists."

Model Chrissy Teigen, who Trump once described as musician John Legend's "filthy-mouthed wife" tweeted of hearing the news: "My god it feels like I just took off a weighted blanket, unhooked my bra and taken out my extensions all at once".

Comedian Rosie O'Donnell, who was also embroiled in a feud with Mr Trump, tweeted: "bye don you creepy con".

Singer Cher, another celebrity who has been insulted by Mr Trump, said she had been jumping on her bed crying. She later followed up with a tweet saying she wouldn't post horrible pictures and cartoons of Mr Trump out of respect for Mr Biden.

My god it feels like I just took off a weighted blanket, unhooked my bra and taken out my extensions all at once — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 7, 2020

. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen. ❤️ 🙌🙌 nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House. Also, way to go PA 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/uXiMTWs6Hk — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2020

i’m emotional, relieved, and filled with joy this morning!!! 💙💙💙💙 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) November 7, 2020

Rosie O'Donnell's response was short but not sweet.

This news has brought me to tears. I was overwhelmed with relief for this country. I was overwhelmed for Kamala and the inspiration that she brings to girls everywhere. Van Jones made me cry ugly tears. This country has so much work to do to come together. I pray we can do it. ❤️ — P!nk (@Pink) November 7, 2020

Cher celebrated but said she wouldn't post "horrible photos and cartoons" of Mr Trump out of respect for Joe.

BETWEEN JUMPING ON MY BED & CRYING I COULDN’T

TWT‼️I HAVE WANTED HIM TO BE PRESIDENT SINCE 2006🌟

MY DREAM HAS COME TRUE — Cher (@cher) November 7, 2020

Can’t Believe It ,IM SO SO, SO,SO HAPPY😭.

It Would Be Easy To Post Horrible Pictures & Cartoons Of

trump,but Knowing Joe,He Really Means What He Says About Being The President For

EVERY🇺🇸,& As Tempting as it

WOULD BE,OUT OF RESPECT FOR JOE I WONT POST

HORRIBLE PICS OF trump🙄 — Cher (@cher) November 7, 2020

Crying and holding my daughter, “look baby, she looks like us.” pic.twitter.com/Gy4MAPoNjy — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) November 7, 2020



Originally published as Jennifer Lawrence's wild celebration