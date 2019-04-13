Jesinta Franklin turns heads at races

Jesinta Franklin stuns as she arrives to the Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes race, where Winx will compete for the last time.

Jesinta Franklin has turned heads as she arrived at Randwick Racecourse ahead of champion mare Winx's final race.

The Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes ambassador has been pictured wearing a shimmering strapless silver Toni Maticevski dress with pointed black strappy heels.

She's slicked her blonde locks back, holding the look in place with a dainty Nerida Winter headband.

Her makeup artist Michael Brown told news.com.au he then finished the look with a "granite smoky eye."

"It's something different for her," he said.

She's one of many Aussie star's who will be at the iconic race day to watch history happen, as Winx takes to the tracks for the final time.

The horse has been on an incredible four year winning streak, taking the crown for all of the 32 races she's taken part in.

More than 40,000 spectators are gathering at the sold-out event today to witness her last ever race before she retires and see if she's able to hold onto her amazing track record.

Sydney’s most fashionable racing enthusiasts have descended on Royal Randwick.

Jesinta - who posed with Winx at the same even in 2018 - was joined by singer Samantha Jade and fellow ambassador Kate Waterhouse at a special three-course luncheon held by sponsor, Longines, before the race.

"I mean, Winx is the star of the show and I am really looking forward to being trackside with Longines over the weekend, to be able to see her win hopefully her final race," she told Vogue Australia ahead of today's event.

2019 Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes Ambassador, Kate Waterhouse wore a white suit with a bold red belt.

On Thursday, Jesinta rocked another stunning race day ensemble as she performed duties as part of her Longines ambassador role.

Wearing a nude coloured gown with a floral lace detail on Thursday, she posed alongside Happy Clapper who will be running against Winx.

She's teamed the classic look with a funky burgundy hat, a structured belt and some head-turning heels.

Jesinta Franklin posed with Winx’s rival ahead of the Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes, which takes place today.

She kept her makeup in line with the natural tones too and accessorised with a few glistening pieces of jewellery, including chunky diamond studs.

This year marks six years for the Swiss watch makers have been a Title Partner, Official Timekeeper and Official Watch of the Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes Carnival.

The model is an ambassador for the event, and will be enjoying a celebratory luncheon with other Aussie stars to mark the occasion.

Her makeup artist Michael Brown told news.com.au the granite smoky eye was ‘something different’ for Jesinta.

Jesinta posed with Winx at last year’s event. Picture: Rohan Kelly

Samantha Jade attended in a one-shoulder gold dress featuring a daring thigh split.

She adding a bit of glam for the shoot with some giant diamond studs and a large sparkling ring.

A behind scenes photo of Jesinta was shared on her makeup artists, Michael Brown’s Instagram account, revealing the realities of the ‘glam life’.