Jessee on stage for ceremony

ACHIEVING DREAMS: Whitsunday dancer Jessee Young performed in the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at the Gold Coast last week.

THE Whitsundays had their very own local dancer representing the country on an international stage in the opening ceremony of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games last week.

Jessee Young a dance teacher at Whitsunday Dance Connection, performed in the opening ceremony after many hours - and many dollars - spent on plane flights to and from rehearsals in the Gold Coast.

Ms Young spent the last two-and-a-half months preparing with 400 other dancers for the event.

BIG DREAMS: Local dancer Jessee Young in her costume for the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on April 4.

"I started dancing at age three and at age 19 now I'm teaching,” she said.

"There are just no words for how incredible the feeling is to perform in front of 35,000 people in the stadium alone, not to mention the billions of people it was broadcast live to.

"It is an amazing opportunity, one for which I will forever be grateful to be a part of.”

Ms Young thanked Whitsunday Dance Connection, Leader Group, and her family for donations to help her afford to pursue the opportunity.

"If I had advice to give to other aspiring local performers; definitely do whatever it takes.

"It cost a lot of money to do what I did (being part of the opening ceremony) but I would not take it back, it was the most incredible experience.”

Ms Young graduated from Proserpine State High School in 2015 before moving to the Gold Coast to study dance and fitness.

Returning to Airlie Beach at the end of last year Ms Young now works with her old dance teacher Jenny Featherstone and is also choreographing Proserpine State High School's musical to be shown in May.