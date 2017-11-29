Jet-ski found on South Molle Island

This Yamaha wave-runner jet-ski (cancelled registration number TR893Q) was found washed ashore on South Molle Island in the Whitsundays on November 27 at 10am.

This Yamaha wave-runner jet-ski (cancelled registration number TR893Q) was found washed ashore on South Molle Island in the Whitsundays on November 27 at 10am.

OWNING one of these is seriously good fun - losing it, not so much.

The jet-ski has no motor and has been modified with an out-board motor bracket at the rear.

Enquiries made by the Whitsunday water police reveal that it has been sold whilst unregistered to an unknown person who lives in Mackay some time ago.

Now it is being treated as found property by police, Senior Constable Steve Smith said they are hoping to return it to the owner who is no doubt looking forward to receiving it back.

If you have any information regarding who the lawful owner is, please contact the Whitsunday water police on 0749 677 222 or the Whitsunday police station on 0749 488 888.

The police reference number is QP1702093352.