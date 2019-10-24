Menu
Jetstar has dropped it’s two-day return for free sale. Picture: Jetstar
News

Jetstar drops two-day sale

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
24th Oct 2019 11:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MACKAY residents can save on flights to Brisbane as Jetstar drops its return for free sale frenzy.

Over two days savvy travellers can snap up return flights from just $79 - less than $40 each way - between January 14 and August 12.

Anyone flying out of Whitsunday Coast Airport can snap up free return flights from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney between January 13 and August 20.

 

 

 

Fares to start from $89 to Brisbane, $109 to Sydney and $149 to Melbourne.

How it works - travellers book an outbound Jetstar 'starter' fare and the return flight is free.

Other sale fares available include Brisbane to Bali from $239, which equates to $119.50 each way with the return for free deal.

Select travel dates apply, so there may not be free return flights on all days, and checked baggage is not included.

The sale kicked of today and ends 11.59pm Saturday unless sold out prior.

See jetstar.com for more.

