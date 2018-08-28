The insider guide to surviving long-haul flights

It’s not just you. If you’re feeling cold, it’s because the temperature is set to 21C.

It’s not just you. If you’re feeling cold, it’s because the temperature is set to 21C.

He's in the air for more than 20 days each month, travelling to 30 destinations across six countries, totalling close to 1000 flights annually.

As a flight attendant for Jetstar, Mitchell Guillot literally lives out of a suitcase. As such, whether he's travelling domestically or internationally, for work or for play; you can be sure he's packed for every eventuality.

MY OUTFIT WHEN I TRAVEL …

Smart-casual and warm. After boarding thousands of flights I now know the aircraft cabin temperature is always preset to around 21C, and when you're sitting there trying to sleep and relax, it will get cold!

I wear comfortable pants - loose jeans or chinos - with enclosed shoes, a light weight T-shirt with a jacket or a cardigan, which is a must. You can always remove layers of clothing if you get too hot, but if you're too cold on the flight you won't be able to access your warmer clothes until you land.

MY PACKING STYLE IS …

Organised. I always think ahead of what I'll need in my destination and only pack accordingly. Whether I'm travelling for work or play, whatever I choose to take with me will have a set spot in my bag for my journey. Even when I'm coming back I'll re-pack the bag and divide my clean and dirty clothes.

MY LUGGAGE IS …

Two Samsonite hard cases - one for my check-in luggage, and one small for my carry-on. Both are lightweight and have built-in security features.

As I travel for a living, my luggage needs to be the most reliable out there. I've been caught out before after the zipper on a case I had burst in the middle of Singapore airport, so now I always make sure to invest in quality luggage.

Reliable luggage is a must Mitchell Guillot. He travels with Samsonite hard cases.

I PACK FOR A TRIP BY …

Considering the weather forecast - is it going to be hot or cold or both? I'll look at the length of my trip and then what I'll be doing while I'm there. Lastly, I'll look at the local culture and laws to discern if there's anything I shouldn't take.

MY ESSENTIALS FOR A WORK TRIP INCLUDE …

My iPad mini, which means I can access my music, videos, FaceTime, emails and internet on the road. With this I always pack a portable power pack to charge my electronics on the go. You never want your phone or camera to be out of battery when travelling, so this is an absolute must for me.

MY TOP CARRY-ON TIP IS …

Keep things simple, light and organised - the less I can carry, the better. Other than that, my biggest carry-on tip would be to get a small toiletry bag for all your essentials. Put all the things you're planning on using frequently through your airport travels in here: passport, mobile phone, wallet, pens, medication, portable chargers, headphones and so on. Having all of this stuff together makes it so much easier to access your essentials.

I NEVER BOARD A FLIGHT WITHOUT …

A fresh change of clothes and underwear. With the way air travel is today, you never know when you might miss your connecting flight, or lose your luggage and you don't want to be at in a foreign country at 2am without a change of clothes. I've seen so many passengers arrive into a destination without their luggage and without clothing, so I'll always arrive prepared.

MY WASH BAG STAPLES INCLUDE …

A comb, a facial razor, a Rexona roll on deodorant stick; White Glo toothpaste and toothbrush, which are great because they're disposable; Clinique for men Maximum Hydrator moisturiser; and lastly Nak hair gel.

Jetstar flight crew member Mitchell Guillot. Picture: Jetstar

MY TOP PACKING HACK IS …

To roll, and not fold your clothes. I've been rolling my shirts, pants, jackets and underwear, for years now and in that time I've found that it allows me to fit so much more into my luggage. When you're travelling with only one case of luggage this technique can be a lifesaver if you want to bring home some impulse purchases too.

MY BIGGEST PACKING MISTAKE IS …

Consistently overpacking. However, over time I've devised a strategy for my travel wardrobe - these days I try to pack versatile clothing in neutral colours, which means I can easily mix and match pants and shorts, with shirts and jackets. Stylish and space-saving at the same time.

I MAKE A HOTEL ROOM FEEL LIKE HOME BY …

Rearranging the room so it's mine for the night. When I arrive I unpack my luggage in one area so that I can keep track of everything and not leave anything behind. I'll put my clothes in drawers, hang my dress shirts in the cupboard, place my toiletries in the bathroom and set my phone charger up for easy access. After I'm settled, I'll then light a small Glasshouse candle that I always keep in the bottom of my check-in bag as a final touch to make the room smell like my own home.

