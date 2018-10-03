$149 flights to Japan the best news ever

Konichiwa Japan — it’s now cheaper than ever to get to the Land of the Rising Sun.

Konichiwa Japan — it’s now cheaper than ever to get to the Land of the Rising Sun.

It's the fastest growing holiday destination for Australians this year. And now Jetstar has made it even cheaper, to get there with its latest sale offering half-price flights as part of its return for free offer.

Fares start from $299 from Cairns to Tokyo - which factoring in the free return flight, equates to a fare of $149.50 each way.

Return flights to Tokyo (Narita) start from $329 from the Gold Coast, $343 from Sydney, $348 from Brisbane and $375 from Melbourne.

Return flights to Osaka start from $299 from Cairns, $404 from Sydney and $424 from Adelaide.

Flights are for selected dates between 13 May 2019 - 26 June 2019.

The airline's return for free offer runs until 11.59pm (AEST) Sunday 7 October 2018.

It’s time to tick the famous Shibuya crossing off your travel list.

New research has shown a 170 per cent growth in trips to Japan by Australians over the last five years, with travel agents reporting more bookings to the Land of the Rising Sun than long-time Aussie favourites, Bali or Thailand.

The data, collected by the Japan National Tourism Organisation, is set to only get bigger with tourist numbers set to double for the 2019 Rugby World Cup and 2020 Olympic Games.

"Japan's strength and appeal as a travel destination lies in our difference - we can offer experiences that can't be found anywhere else in the world, like eating yakitori in a laneway bar and chatting with locals, soaking in a natural hot-spring with a view of Mt Fuji or even hiking along an ancient trail and visiting beautifully preserved post-towns (places where travellers could rest on their journey in the 1600s)," said Kana Wakabayashi, executive director of the Japan National Tourism Organisation in Sydney.

The beautiful Himeji Castle near Osaka.

JAPAN RETURN FOR FREE SALE FARES

Cairns to Tokyo (Narita) from $299

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Tokyo (Narita) via Cairns from $446

Sydney to Tokyo (Narita) via Cairns from $444

Adelaide to Tokyo (Narita) via Cairns from $464

Brisbane to Tokyo (Narita) via Cairns from $398

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Osaka via Cairns from $446

Cairns to Osaka from $329

Sydney to Osaka via Cairns from $444

Adelaide to Osaka via Cairns from $464

Brisbane to Osaka via Cairns from $398

Gold Coast to Tokyo (Narita) from $329

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Tokyo (Narita) via Gold Coast from $425

Sydney to Tokyo (Narita) via Gold Coast from $393

FINE PRINT:

*Book a Jetstar outbound starter fare and you will receive a return starter fare for free. Only available from the same arrival and departure ports. Return travel dates may differ, check before you book. Checked baggage not included. Selected flights, selected travel and conditions apply.