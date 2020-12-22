Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
JETSTAR has cancelled flights between Sydney and Perth, the Gold Coast, Townsville Avalon, Hamilton Island, Sunshine Coast and Proserpine.
JETSTAR has cancelled flights between Sydney and Perth, the Gold Coast, Townsville Avalon, Hamilton Island, Sunshine Coast and Proserpine.
Travel

Jetstar suspends some flights from Sydney

by Sarah Matthews
22nd Dec 2020 3:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

JETSTAR has cancelled all of its flights between Sydney and the Territory from Christmas Day until at least January 8 due to the New South Wales COVID-19 cluster.

The airline announced today that all flights between Sydney and Darwin, and Sydney and Uluru would be halted.

MORE COVID-19 NEWS

More than 3800 in the NT asked to self-isolate amid COVID concerns

Uluru to remain closed while Sydney arrivals tested for COVID

'Sacrificial lamb' blasts govt for putting one Sydney flight in quarantine but not another

Passengers impacted are encouraged to bring their flights forward if possible via the website at no extra cost.

They can also request a voucher for their cancelled flight.

Flights have also been suspended between Sydney and Perth, the Gold Coast, Townsville Avalon, Hamilton Island, the Sunshine Coast and Proserpine.

sarah.matthews@news.com.au

Originally published as Jetstar suspends Sydney to NT flights from Christmas Day until next year

Just In

    The best beach reads of 2020

    The best beach reads of 2020
    • 22nd Dec 2020 4:36 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man tasered after Airlie Beach street fight

        Premium Content Man tasered after Airlie Beach street fight

        Crime Police were called to the Safe Night Precinct in the early hours of Saturday morning

        • 22nd Dec 2020 3:30 PM
        New business offers easy breezy way to explore Airlie

        Premium Content New business offers easy breezy way to explore Airlie

        Business The days of sweating it out while taking in the hidden gems of the Whitsundays are...

        Hi-tech navy joins search for illegal fishers in QLD waters

        Premium Content Hi-tech navy joins search for illegal fishers in QLD waters

        News The surveillance from Townsville down to the Fraser Coast included helicopters and...

        MAP: Where to find the best Whitsunday light displays

        Premium Content MAP: Where to find the best Whitsunday light displays

        Community Houses across the region have embraced the festive spirit with their Christmas...