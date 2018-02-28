Jetty demo tender awarded at Shute Harbour

Mackay-based company Team Engineering Services Pty Ltd has been awarded the tender for the removal of the Lloyd Roberts Jetty at Shute Harbour.

Mackay-based company Team Engineering Services Pty Ltd has been awarded the tender for the removal of the Lloyd Roberts Jetty at Shute Harbour. Peter Carruthers

ELEVEN months on from Cyclone Debbie a Mackay- based company has been awarded the tender for the demolition of the Lloyd Roberts Jetty at Shute Harbour.

In September 2017, Shute Harbour was approved for $18.3 million in joint State and Federal Government NDRRA funding.

General manager of airports and commercial infrastructure at Whitsunday Regional Council, Brian Joiner, said the $1.8 million tender for the jetty pull down was awarded to Team Engineering Services Pty Ltd at today's council meeting in Bowen.

Work on the rebuild of the ferry terminal, restoration and reinforcing of the seawall will all be included in separate tenders which need to be completed by the end of June next year under the NDRRA funding agreement.

Sales repetitiveness with Team Engineering Services, Tom Chambers, was pleased the company had won the tender.

"We are over the moon, the really good thing about it is all local companies will be involved,” he said.

"We are doing the project management and all the work on the ground is been done by local companies in the Airlie Beach and Shute Harbour area.”

He said the commencement of work will depend on the dates set by the Whitsunday Regional Council.

Federal member for Dawson George Christensen said the tender announcement was good news but he was critical of the 11-month wait for action at Shute Harbour.

"I make no bones about it, I think the whole process has been bloody terrible,” he said.

"I think that the Federal Government has done itself a disservice ... by not giving the right amount of funding from the get go.”

In August the Federal Government finally committed a further $18.8m on top of an initial pledge of $29m after the State and Federal governments went head to head in a funding stand-off.

"A lot of the processes could have been sorted out much earlier last year, well before July, so the paper work was there ready for council to fill out.”

"State Government should have had its processes set up well and truly before it did. Between the funding spat and the administration of it, has meant money is only getting out the door in the last few months.”

Mr Christensen said he has spoken with the former Deputy Prime Minister, Barnaby Joyce, about the need to improve our emergency services funding and disaster and relief and recovery arrangements with the state.

The Queensland Reconstruction Authority refused to be drawn on whether it believed an 11-month wait for action at Shute Harbour was satisfactory.

"QRA works with councils for the duration of their disaster reconstruction programs, providing funding upfront to start projects, and progressive payments as they proceed,” an authority spokesman said in a statement.

The QRA has provided more than $218 million in NDRRA payments to councils and state agencies for relief and recovery measures following TC Debbie.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said a funding scope, tender design, tender release and tender assessment had to be completed before any work could begin.

"It has been a long wait but as soon as council got the approval we have been hooking straight into it and going through that process,” he said.