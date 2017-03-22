Jewellery stolen in broad daylight

Police are calling for assistance to locate anyone responsible for the theft of jewellery items from a Cannonvale home yesterday afternoon.

IT TOOK less than 30 minutes for a thief to break into a Cannonvale home on Shute Harbour Road in broad daylight yesterday.

A golden bangle bracelet, earrings and a necklace were carefully stolen from a wooden jewellery box with other items strategically left behind.

The theft occurred between 3-3.30pm on March 21.

Anyone who noticed suspicious behaviour in the area are encouraged to contact the Whitsunday Police Station on 4948 8888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 to provide information anonymously.