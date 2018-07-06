Jewfish on the bite in deep island holes

Philip Wells with a stonker of a golden trevally caught with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Islands

THE islands have been fishing well for spanish mackerel. Try places like Narra Inlet during the run-out tide or Dolphin Point and Edwards Island.

Jewfish have been by far the best catches lately, with most deeper spots producing fish at day and night.

The best baits are live or frozen squid. Try places like the deeper holes off South Molle, along Long Island and Pinnacle Point.

Nannygai and red emperor have been OK around the shoals off Hayman, Hook and Edwards Islands. Tides this weekend suit those chasing these fish.

Fringing reefs around the island are also worth a try for coral trout and sweetlip using pilchards.

If you are able to get live herring to take out, there have been excellent reports of some very nice fingermark caught.

Damien Russell with a nice gold spot cod boated this week with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing. Mick Underwood

Rockwalls

QUEENFISH, grunter, small GTs and blue bone have been caught from most rockwalls.

For queenfish, use live herring or garfish or hard body lures, stick baits, small popper or metal twisties.

For grunter, use peeled prawns or garfish fillets, and for GTs use metal twisties, stick baits and small poppers.

Rivers and creeks

RIVERS have been crabbing quite well and with the good tides this weekend should get better results for barramundi and king salmon.

The best baits should be live mullet or prawns or strip mullet.

Also, try fishing small drains during the run-out tides with Ecooda prawns, plastic vibes and gold bombers.

Bob Spees, Whitsunday Fishing World

GREAT GOLDY: Andy Bernhard with another big goldy also caught on a hard body with Reel Addiction Sportfishing. Mick Underwood

Dingo Beach/ Hydeaway Bay

THE continued runs of southeast trade winds have kept all on the inshore grounds yet again this week and it looks like they're going to continue for most of the foreseeable future except for both Friday and Saturday.

In the past week the reef fishing has been fairly quiet, but the inshore pelagic fishing hasn't been too bad for anglers.

Plenty of school mackerel and some big golden trevally have been the mainstay of catches, with most of the fish coming from the back of Edgecumbe Bay.

Trolling small hard bodies around any isolated patches of structure has brought the better fish unstuck.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing