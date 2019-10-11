Jimmy Bartel takes new girlfriend nappy shopping

Jimmy Bartel and Lauren Mand are seen together in Melbourne.

Jimmy Bartel and Lauren Mand are seen together in Melbourne.

Nadia Bartel's ex Jimmy Bartel has been spotted out with his new girlfriend while doing a nappy run for his children.

Bartel, 35, and Lauren Mand were photographed in Melbourne yesterday after they stopped at a Chemist Warehouse store.

Bartel was seen carrying the bag of Huggies nappies while holding his car keys and mobile phone while his girlfriend was holding the rest of the shopping.

The former Geelong Cats star and Mand quickly seperated when they spotted a photographer.

Mand was reportedly trying to avoid the camera by covering her face.

It comes after Bartel took the next step with the woman linked to the end of his marriage.

He is now following the reported "socialite" on Instagram.

Mand, who was up until recently based in London, is said to have moved back to Melbourne amid claims she had been in a "long-term" romance with the married father-of-two.

Jimmy was pictured with Mand in Sydney on August 28, where they were seen in a four-hour long catch-up at trendy restaurant, Manly Greenhouse.

An image supplied to Page 13 believed to be Jimmy Bartel with Lauren Mand. Pic: supplied

Mand was said to have put her London apartment up for sublet for $1500 a month in late September. Earlier this month, Nadia, 34, opened up about her painful marriage breakdown, with came months after the birth of the couple's second baby.

"It's been a tough time personally for me recently,'' Nadia said, speaking about her role on Seven striptease reality TV show, Ladies Night.

"I'm hoping with Ladies Night it will give me more confidence."

She added: "Obviously we're there for the cause (breast cancer awareness), but I just think it will be great for me to put myself out there doing something that is definitely totally out of my comfort zone".

"I think it will give me a whole new load of confidence."

Nadia Bartel wearing J'Aton Couture. Picture: Instagram/@nadiabartel

Nadia has been praised for her poise and composure during her very messy and public split, making her return to the Brownlow last month co-hosting the red carpet and also launching a fashion line, Henne.

"Although I'm heartbroken, I don't want to comment specifically on what's been reported about Jim's trip to the UK as I don't think that is in anyone's interests," Nadia said in a statement to News Corp Australia in the wake of the split, which became public in August.

"My single focus now is to continue to protect, care and provide for my two beautiful boys as this is a personal matter."

Jimmy’s new squeeze Lauren Mand.

Last month, Nadia revealed that she will keep her married surname for now amid reports her ex is already in a new relationship with Mand. It is understood Nadia moved out of the couple's St Kilda East home as early as July.

The couple share two sons, Aston, 3 and Henley, 11 months.

Speaking on a Melbourne radio station in August, Jimmy pleaded for privacy. "I am probably not going to provide any commentary on it," Jimmy said.

"I know I am in the public eye and people are interested, but it is a private matter and I ask for a bit of respect because obviously Nadia and the boys [are] involved."