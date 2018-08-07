Menu
Login
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
TV

Kimmel’s dark days: ‘Nobody wanted to be on the show’

by Derrick Bryson Taylor
7th Aug 2018 8:55 AM

JIMMY Kimmel says he once hoped his own late-night show would be axed.

Kimmel confessed that when Jimmy Kimmel Live! started in 2003, he wasn't happy.

"Well, about six months in, I was praying that they would cancel the show," Kimmel, 50, told CBS. "It was just overwhelming. Nobody wanted to be on the show. The show was live from 9.00 to 10.00pm every night. I was depressed. It was a slog. Nobody seemed to be watching the show. It was very unpleasant all the way around."

Now, 15 years later, he's made a name delivering powerful monologues about political issues like health care. More than ever, he's at the top of his comedy game.

Jimmy Kimmel interviewing Mel Gibson on his talk show.
Jimmy Kimmel interviewing Mel Gibson on his talk show.

But when the show is finished, what will he do next?

"There really is no 'next' when you host a show like mine," he said. "Yeah, I think this is probably it. But I never feel like it."

No matter what happens, he'll always be fascinated with seeing himself on the small screen.

"Sometimes I'll, like, drive by a neighbour's house and they have a big window, like, if you see yourself on the television, it's just like, 'Wow, there's people in their houses watching me. That's crazy,' you know?" Kimmel said.

"Television is kind of a magical thing."

This article was originally published on the New York Post and is republished with permission.

depression editors picks jimmy kimmel late night television ratings

Top Stories

    $1.4m underwater 'trail' installed at Langford Reef

    $1.4m underwater 'trail' installed at Langford Reef

    News The artworks include fish, a nudibranch and a crab and vary in size with the nudibranch 1.8 metres long and weighing about 300 kilograms.

    Whitsunday CIB on the hunt for thieves after weekend rampage

    Whitsunday CIB on the hunt for thieves after weekend rampage

    News Multiple businesses in Airlie Beach were burgled across the weekend.

    Whitsunday motor heads revv the reef

    Whitsunday motor heads revv the reef

    News Were you snapped at Revving the Reef 2018?

    Young artists' creations amaze Reef fest

    Young artists' creations amaze Reef fest

    News Check out our huge photo gallery!

    Local Partners