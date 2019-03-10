JLo engaged for sixth time

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged.

The former New York Yankees star popped the question on a romantic beach getaway.

Lopez took to Instagram to post a picture of her eye-watering engagement ring.

The pair have enjoyed a whirlwind romance since getting together two years ago.

Their love story started when Lopez approached Rodriguez at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

However, the singer told Vanity Fair the two actually met years ago at a baseball game when her ex Marc Anthony threw the opening pitch.

In 2018, Lopez memorably revealed that Rodriguez texted her from the bathroom on their first dinner date.

"It was cute, it's sweet ... We're eating dinner and getting to know each other, and then he leaves and goes to the bathroom for a second," Lopez told Ellen De Generes.

To pass the time while he was gone, Lopez started texting a mutual friend to tell her that she was out with Rodriguez.

"He's walking back toward the table and I see him coming and my phone beeps, and I think it's my girlfriend and I look down. and he goes, 'You look sexy AF,'" she said. "And I was like, 'OK!'"

It is the sixth engagement for the stunning star, who has been married four times.

Her former husbands are waiter Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd and singer Marc Anthony, who is the father of her twins.

Lopez was also engaged to Ben Affleck - their union was coined Bennifer - and P Diddy.

Rodriguez is himself no slouch when it comes to romance, having dated Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson and Madonna.

He opened up about his relationship with Lopez in a December 2017 Vanity Fair cover story.

"We are very much twins," he told the magazine. "We're both Leos; we're both from New York; we're both Latino and about 20 other things."

A Rod and J Lo hit the Oscars red carpet.

Rodriguez told chat show host Jimmy Kimmel his daughters from his first marriage thought he was a "her" for dating Lopez.

"My daughters think of dad as a hero now for the first time. It's amazing," he said last October.

"They think they went to Heaven, and now they're hanging out with Jennifer backstage. They're dancing. They're singing with her."