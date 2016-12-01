Job boom is on the way

GROWTH: Deloitte Access Economics predicts 331 tourism jobs will be created in the Whitsundays by 2020.

THE Whitsunday region is expected to land over 330 new tourism jobs by 2020.

This is the assessment of a Deloitte Access Economics report, predicting 162 skilled and 169 unskilled positions will be added to the local tourism job market.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner said the predicted job growth was a conservative estimate.

"I think we will do better than that.

"When you pass through the islands and see resorts not currently open yet, we would exceed that number,” he said.

"There are job opportunities across the board in hospitality, restaurants and services.”

Mr Turner pointed to the Heart Hotel opening, ongoing development at the Port of Airlie and the success of Abell Point Marina as key drivers of growth.

Cruise Whitsundays CEO Nick Hortle said he knew first-hand how well the local tourism industry was booming.

"We had less than 165 full time positions in 2013 and we are now employing up to 250 staff,” he said

"We look forward to seeing a few things happen that will create explosive growth for the region.”

Queensland Minister for Training and Skills Yvette D'Ath said the figures painted a positive picture for job opportunities in Queensland.

"It is vital we have job options for Queenslanders, especially those in regional areas,” she said.