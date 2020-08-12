Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Seek CEO Andrew Bassat says the coronavirus pandemic continues to pose challenges to the business. Picture: Aaron Francis/The Australian
Seek CEO Andrew Bassat says the coronavirus pandemic continues to pose challenges to the business. Picture: Aaron Francis/The Australian
Business

Job recruiter reveals shocking losses

by Gerard Cockburn
12th Aug 2020 10:30 AM

Recruiting group SEEK has revealed the financial damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, saying the outlook for jobs remains uncertain.

The Melbourne-based company posted a loss of $111.7 million for the year ended June 30, a 162 per cent decline compared with the 2019 financial year.

SEEK's overall earning before tax and interest declined by $40.1 million to $414.9 million for the 2020 financial year, a 9 per cent drop compared with the previous corresponding period.

The company said the fall was a direct result of the pandemic throwing the global economy into recession that dried up the jobs market.

Total revenue rose 2 per cent over the year to $1.6 billion.

SEEK chief executive Andrew Bassat said near-term profits would continue to be adversely affected while the pandemic persisted.

"The current macro outlook is highly uncertain," he said.

"Our near-term profits will be impacted by COVID-19, but our focus is on executing and investing for the long term. We are confident our investment and long-term focus is the right approach as SEEK's revenue opportunity remains large and under-penetrated."

 

Seek CEO Andrew Bassat says the jobs market remains highly uncertain while the pandemic persists. Picture: Aaron Francis/The Australian
Seek CEO Andrew Bassat says the jobs market remains highly uncertain while the pandemic persists. Picture: Aaron Francis/The Australian

SEEK said it was unable able to provide financial guidance for the 2021 financial year while the global macroeconomic environment remains highly volatile and unpredictable.

Mr Bassat said SEEK's ability to return to normal operating conditions would be highly dependent on the shape of the economic recovery.

"The near term will continue to pose challenges, but we will remain agile to take advantage of

new growth opportunities as they arise," Mr Bassat said.

"Over the long term, our strategy and overall revenue opportunity remain intact albeit COVID-19 will likely impact the time frame to achieve our $5 billion revenue aspirations."

 

Originally published as Job recruiter reveals shocking losses

More Stories

employment jobs seek

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nine major items to be discussed at today's council meeting

        Premium Content Nine major items to be discussed at today's council meeting

        Council News From a new sculpture in Proserpine to door knocks for dog inspections, take a look at what will be discussed today.

        Brain cancer treatment gives family hope for more time

        Premium Content Brain cancer treatment gives family hope for more time

        Health Hyper-targeted radiation revolutionising treatment for brain cancer

        Drugged-up, asleep at the wheel: Driver’s dangerous head-on

        Premium Content Drugged-up, asleep at the wheel: Driver’s dangerous head-on

        Crime Drugged-up driver leaves victim with ‘severe injuries’ after head-on crash

        Muddies score record-breaking win for second week in row

        Premium Content Muddies score record-breaking win for second week in row

        Rugby Union Landslide victory continues the Bowen squad’s streak of success

        • 12th Aug 2020 9:26 AM