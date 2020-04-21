JOBS: Abbot Point opening up apprenticeship applications

KICK START: 2019 Abbot Point Operations apprenticeship graduate, Lachlan Mee said the program was the perfect start to his career.

WITH coronavirus impacting jobs across the region now could be the best time to change into a new career path.

Abbot Point Operations (APO) has announced they are looking for three apprentices to join its team in 2021, helping the team who recently beat the record for the most coal exported in a single year through the facility.

APO General Manager of Port Operations Allan Brown said two mechanical and one electrical apprenticeships would be offered under the company’s industry-leading training program.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this opportunity to those in our local community who are interested in learning a trade,” Mr Brown said.

“The successful applicants will undertake a best practice learning program with a mix of on and offsite training opportunities to develop their technical skills.

“They will be a part of a world-class local team that prioritises the values of safety, community, and that has just celebrated a year of record performance.”

Qualified electrician, and 2019 APO apprenticeship graduate, Lachlan Mee said the program was the perfect start to his career.

“It was amazing to get to work with skilled and experienced tradespeople who take such pride in what they do,” he said.

“Not only did I learn new skills and gain a nationally recognised qualification, but I became part of a tight-knit and dynamic team and made a lot of great mates along the way.

“My apprenticeship with APO was a great opportunity. If you are motivated and a positive person, I’d strongly encourage you to apply.”

Applications for the three available 2021 apprenticeships open on Friday 1 May 2020 and close on Sunday 31 May 2020.