JOBS BOOM: What border news means for jobseekers

The Queensland border reopening is set to result in a raft of new jobs for workers looking for island employment. Picture: Supplied

WITH the Queensland border set to open to sun-hungry southerners in time for Christmas, the benefits of increased travel will bring more than just a boost to tourism.

Job vacancies around the Whitsundays have also been pegged to increase as the islands brace for crowds.

Queensland will reopen to NSW on December 1 with a decision to be made on Victoria on Wednesday.

Hamilton Island CEO Glenn Bourke said the Queensland border announcement was a long time coming for staff.

“It’s a bit like being held underwater for a long period of time and you get to come up and take a deep breath,” he said.

“Everything feels refreshed and positive and like there’s a way forward, a really good way forward, for us.”

Hamilton Island CEO Glenn Bourke said the border reopening would create more job vacancies on the island. Picture: Hamilton Island

Tourists from Victoria and the Greater Sydney area typically make up about 60 per cent of Hamilton Island’s domestic visitation.

Mr Bourke said beyond boosting visitor numbers on the island, the border reopening would also be welcome news to those looking for work.

“One of the things you have to do before you accommodate the guests is get the right number of staff,” he said.

“We used to track at about 1300 staff and we went down as low as maybe 850.”

The cost of quarantine meant the island was limited to a Queensland-only employment pool.

“It was getting hard to recruit the number of staff we needed,” he said.

Daydream Island director of sales and marketing Alaa Armanyous said there would also be more jobs available on Daydream Island. Picture: Supplied

“The December 1 opening is good because it gives us a couple of weeks to go out and recruit and get people here and start to train them.

“We need that before we really start to hit our straps by the middle of the month.”

Daydream Island director of sales and marketing Alaa Armanyous said it was a similar story at the island.

The island reopened on July 1 after more than three months of closures and has welcomed Queensland travellers in the months since.

Mr Armanyous said the border reopening prompted a “long sigh of relief” and more job openings would soon be available for people looking to work on the island.

“As a resort, our key feeder market has been from interstate,” he said.

“(The) border opening will bring in a huge boost to the tourism industry and opening for new job avenues.

“We are super excited to welcome back our guests from across the borders.”

Mr Bourke said he was overwhelmed with the support of Queenslanders holidaying on Hamilton Island and looked forward to welcoming crowds from further afield to the island in time for Christmas.

“We’re so excited to be having a fun and full Christmas and New Year festive season,” he said.

“Had we have had a depressed festive season, it would have impacted a lot of people so the fact that we can now move and the festive season will be as bright as it always is will be a really good thing psychologically as well as for business.”