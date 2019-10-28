JOBS BOOST: GW3 leads new Mackay regional jobs committee

JOBS BOOST: One of six new regional jobs committees will be established in the Mackay region to grow local industries and ensure a skilled workforce for the jobs of the future.

ONE of six new regional jobs committees will be established to help grow Mackay region industries by ensuring a skilled workforce for the jobs of the future.

Training Minister Shannon Fentiman today announced Mackay, Townsville, Fraser Coast, Springfield, Toowoomba and Redlands would host the first six regional jobs committees, supported by $900,000 from the State Government.

The Greater Whitsunday Alliance will be the lead organisation for the Mackay regional jobs committee.

The new committees will bring together local business, government, community leaders, training providers, industry representatives, high schools and unions to develop regional job and training plans.

These plans will then be used to help each region prepare for future training and skills needs, tailored to that region.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said she expected the committee to address skills shortages in trades servicing the mining industry.

“New skills opportunities are also emerging for Mackay in health services such as aged care and disability services,” she said.

“We know small business is our state’s biggest employer with the new regional jobs committee firmly focused on the skills Mackay will need for the future.”