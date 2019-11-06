Jobs for locals is top priority for ALP candidate

Proserpine woman Tracey Cameron will stand as the Labor Party candidate for the Whitsunday electorate.

A PROSERPINE woman has been announced as the Labor candidate to contest the seat of Whitsunday in the State election next year.

A small business owner, Tracey Cameron will contest the election in the seat currently held by Jason Costigan.

She is the second candidate to stick up their hand for the seat this week, with Mackay Regional Council deputy mayor Amanda Camm announcing on Sunday that she would stand for the Liberal National Party.

The two will join Jason Costigan, who will stand for his newly formed North Queensland First Party.

Ms Cameron's top priority is jobs for locals.

With her background in business, she is committed to bringing jobs to the region, particularly in agriculture, tourism and the resources industry - giving more local kids a chance to stay in the area.

"With 12 months to go until the election, I'm excited about taking up the challenge to make sure our community has an effective voice standing up for us in parliament,” Ms Cameron said.

"My vision for our region is simple. I want to make that every kid that grows up here can get a job here, and I'll fight every day to make that vision a reality.

"I want to see our agricultural industry continue to grow.

"It's the life blood of our region and our farmers need a strong voice to stand up for them and make sure they get the support, investment and infrastructure they need to thrive.”

Ms Cameron said Labor was also working hard to restore frontline services in health and education.

Ms Cameron has always believed in giving back to her community, which is reflected in her commitment to local organisations and events, including the Proserpine Nursing Home, Lake Proserpine Fishing Competition and the Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network.

Last year, she lost her brother to suicide.

Through this experience, Ms Cameron has been actively involved in fundraising for the Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network.

When it comes to mental health, she knows how crucial accessible health care is for the Whitsundays region ans says only a Palaszczuk Labor government will invest in our health and education services.

"Community means everything to me. Too often in the regions we don't look after ourselves. I'm absolutely committed to changing this,” she said.

In announcing Ms Cameron's candidacy on Tuesday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Whitsunday region deserved better representation in the Queensland Parliament.

"I'm delighted to welcome Tracey Cameron to the team. She's someone who shares my commitment to creating local jobs and continuing to improve the frontline services families rely on,” she said.

"I believe the Whitsundays deserves better representation in the Queensland Parliament and I know Tracey Cameron has the experience and energy to provide exactly that.”