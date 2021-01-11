JOBS JOBS JOBS: 14 roles available in Whitsundays right now

JOBS JOBS JOBS: Here are a few of the job opportunities in the Whitsundays right now.

It’s the start of a new year and therefore the perfect time to polish up your resume and explore new opportunities.

There are a range of job opportunities up for grabs in the Whitsundays right now.

Check out some of the positions on offer:

Chefs and experienced cooks

A busy hotel/restaurant in Airlie Beach is calling for qualified chefs and experienced cooks.

The right candidate will be qualified with a Certificate III in Commercial Cookery or have three years’ experience in a fast-paced restaurant.

An eight-week temporary contract is on offer with the potential for permanent employment.

For more information click here.

Disability support workers

Edmen is calling for disability support workers in Cannonvale for an immediate start.

The role will require you to provide daily support to adults with physical and intellectual disabilities in various settings including group homes, respite and in the community.

The right candidate will have a minimum of three months’ paid hands-on experience as a disability support worker, hold a blue and yellow card or be willing to obtain them, and have experience with personal care and medications.

For more information click here.

Casual processing attendants

Tassal needs to workers for short-term casual processing attendants at its Proserpine facility.

The successful candidates will have amazing attention to detail, the ability to work in a below average cold and wet environment, and be self-motivated and reliable.

Workers will be hired for a staggered start on January 8 and 25, as well as March 1.

For more information click here.

Yacht rigger

Quadrant Marine, located at Coral Sea Marina, is on the hunt for a yacht rigger.

You will interact with clients and be introduced to a wide range of work as well as different members of the boating community.

The business would like the candidate to be good with their hands and working with tools, as well as comfortable working at heights and have moderate to high level of fitness.

For more information click here.

Asset and systems manager

InterContinental Hayman Island Resort is on the lookout for a new asset and systems manager.

You will oversee and manage the computerised maintenance management system, including the planned and reactive maintenance and asset management.

The right candidate will have 2-3 years of experience in a similar role in a hotel or resort environment and a proven ability to manage multiple and varying projects.

For more information click here.

Cleaning supervisor

A job is available with Immaculate Island Services on Hamilton Island.

A cleaning supervisor is needed to lead the cleaning teams and support the manager with the day to day running of the business.

The right candidate will have at least one year of experience in a supervisory housekeeping role in four to five holiday properties as well as the ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

For more information click here.

Pizza chef/venue manager

Izzy’s Pizzeria is on the hunt for a new team member with a pizza chef/venue manager required.

The business is set to expand its existing operations in Airlie Beach and the right candidate will work closely with the management team to help in the development and operation of the venue.

To be successful in the position, you must be organised, motivated and driven.

For more information click here.

Property manager

A property manager is required at Professionals Whitsundays, which is located at Whitsunday Business Centre in Cannonvale.

The successful applicant will be responsible for their own portfolio, including conducting inspections, liaising with tenants and landlords, attending to repairs and completing administrative tasks.

The job advertisement states property management experience is preferred but the candidate would also require a strong work ethic, high attention to detail and the ability to work licence.

For more information click here.

Receptionist/tour consultant

A new team member is needed at Magnums Accommodation in downtown Airlie Beach.

The award-winning facility is in need of a receptionist/tour consultant that is motivated and a reliable team player.

The successful applicant will be expected to work some weekends and nights.

For more information click here.

Female personal support workers

Spinal Life Australia is looking for female support workers to join the team in Proserpine and help clients with a physical disability.

The role involves working closely with clients in their own home and helping with daily activities such as transferring them in and out of bed, showering, grooming and community access.

The right candidate will be emotionally aware, resilient and responsive to the changing support needs of clients as well as sensitive and adaptable to clients’ different personalities.

For more information click here.

People and culture co-ordinator

A people and culture co-ordinator is needed at Coral Sea Resort Hotel.

You will be responsible for supporting the operations of the People and Culture Department including handing a diverse range of human resources activities.

The right candidate will have an exceptional attention to detail, be organised and the ability to work autonomously.

For more information click here.

Small engine mechanic

Whitsunday Mowers needs a qualified small engine mechanic to join the team.

You will be required to do a range of tasks including diagnosing and repairing small outdoor power equipment, replacing engines on machines and supporting sales.

The right candidate will have at least three years’ experience with power equipment or working as a small engine mechanic.

For more information click here.

Early childhood teacher

A Cannonvale Childcare Centre is looking for an early childhood teacher who would like to take the next step in their career and reach their full potential.

As a passionate childcare professional you will be committed to providing the highest quality of care and will be rewarded with an above award pay and the opportunity to build your career within a supportive and rewarding environment.

For more information click here.

Hospitality staff

Paradiso Rooftop Bar and Restaurant is looking for a range of hospitality staff including cocktail bartenders, shift supervisors, section waiters and dispense bartenders.

The business’ sister restaurant, La Marina, is also in need of a restaurant supervisor, bartender, section waiters and host.

If you have a passion for hospitality and want to live in paradise, they would like to speak to you.

For more information click here.