JOBS ON OFFER: New rail business launches in Bowen

Burdekin MP Dale Last (left) speaks to Bowen Rail Company's head of project delivery David Wassell (right) at the company's launch event. Photo: Cameron Laird

RECRUITMENT is under way for about 50 positions as a new rail business sets up its headquarters in Bowen.

Bowen Rail Company’s initial focus will be to provide haulage services to the existing Abbot Point export terminal using a technologically advanced rail fleet.

Bowen Rail Company’s head of project delivery David Wassell said the company had purchased its own state of the art locomotives and rolling stock.

The first four locomotives are due to arrive in 2021.

Bowen Rail Company has appointed a senior leadership team of experienced rail and resource industry professionals and has begun recruitment for about 50 employees.

“We want to provide opportunities and pathways for Queenslanders and will be recruiting people of diverse backgrounds, age, experience and gender,” Mr Wassell said.

“The benefit of our fleet is that it can be operated by anyone once they have had the right training, regardless of their physical size, age or experience, which means we can open up operator-type roles to a much broader workforce and to people who haven’t necessarily worked in the rail sector.

“Our goal is to ensure approximately half of our workforce is comprised of new-to-rail industry employees.”

Mr Wassell said the business planned to use leading technology to efficiently transport resources from Queensland mines for export.

“By basing our business in Bowen we will be part of the local community and will be close to the heart of the Queensland resources industry,” he said.

“We’ll be playing a key role in servicing international demand for Australian resources and supporting the economy at a time it is needed most.”

Recruitment for positions will occur progressively over the next six to nine months.

To keep up to date with Bowen Rail Company job opportunities click here.