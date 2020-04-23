JOBS: Positions on offer at Prossie Mill as season ramps up

RECRUITING is underway to fill positions for this year’s crushing season at Proserpine Sugar Mill.

Crushing operations are scheduled to commence in Proserpine Mill on June 30, with an estimated 1.62 million tonnes to be crushed this year.

This number is slightly up from the 1.55 million tonnes of sugarcane and more than 220,000 tonnes of raw sugar the mill processed last year.

In the lead up to each year’s crush Wilmar Sugar sources seasonal workers to fill gaps in its workforce for the peak season.

Wilmar Sugar Mackay regional operations manager Craig Muddle said former seasonal workers are contacted first before jobs are advertised, with response rates high for 2020.

An aerial shot of Wilmar's Proserpine Mill.

“Each year seasonal workers are needed in the mill, laboratory and on the cane trains,” he said.

“We contacted former seasonal workers in February to gauge their interest in returning for the 2020 season, and we have had a high response rate.

“Around 35 of the available 46 positions are being taken up by returning workers.”

Mr Muddle said there were still positions left to fill before the mill starts on June 30.

Wilmar Sugar provides all training, work uniforms, safety boots and personal protection equipment to employees.

Sugarcane train at Proserpine Picture: Wilmar Australia

Mr Muddle said much of this year’s induction and training would be conducted in line with coronavirus measures.

John Pratt, executive general manager for Wilmar North Queensland, previously said the company has taken steps to manage risks to both their “people and our business operations”.

Control measures for employees at the Proserpine Sugar Mill included minimising face-to-face meetings, implementing social distancing measures at worksites and self-isolation “in certain circumstances.”

To apply for a seasonal position with Wilmar, go to https://careers.wilmarsugar-anz.com/home